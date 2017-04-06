Soffront Software Inc., a leading provider of Marketing Automation and CRM software for small-to-mid-sized businesses, today announced a landing page builder as a part of Soffront’s award winning marketing automation suite. Marketers will be able to create both click-through and squeeze pages without any programming knowledge. The page builder is seamlessly integrated with Soffront’s automation builder and would segment, group and add the leads to the right nurturing campaigns.

Soffront Landing Page Builder is easier to use than other similar tools in the market with drag-and-drop ability to tweak and create awesome landing pages to convert more visitors to leads.

Features of the landing page builder include:



Create click-through and squeeze pages instantly from a web browser

Intuitive user interface to visually design pages without any programming knowledge

Analytics to measure conversion rate

Part of a complete marketing automation suite to seamlessly segment and group the leads captured from the pages and add them to targeted nurturing campaigns

“We are committed to providing our customers with an exceptional value and improve their marketing and sales effectiveness,” said Manu Das, President and Founder of Soffront. “Our customers asked for an easy-to-use landing page builder as a part of our suite, and we listened. One of the reasons of our twenty four years of success is that we constantly innovate to provide more values to our customers for their business success.”

About Soffront Software, Inc.

For over twenty-four years, Soffront has provided easy-to-use and affordable CRM and marketing automation solutions for small-to-medium sized companies. Companies that switch to Soffront report higher user adoption and significant cost savings. Soffront’s CRM and Marketing suite contain all of the required functionality including sales, marketing, and customer service automation and easy to use mobile access. Soffront provides a higher return on investment, generating more revenue, more savings, and a better user experience. Soffront is privately held, debt-free and profitable.

For more information, call (510) 413-9000x115, or email to marketing(at)soffront(dot)com or visit http://www.soffront.com.