We continue to build our team with talented commercial leaders to help the organization reach its potential in establishing the AsepticSure system as the new gold standard for disinfection across a wide range of commercial applications.

Medizone International, Inc. (MZEI:OB MZEI:QB) announces the addition of Dwayne Montgomery to the Board of Directors. Medizone makes this move in support of expanding the commercial experience of the team and accelerating the growth of the company’s AsepticSure® hospital disinfection system.

“As Medizone International continues to move forward with our growth plans, it is important that we continue to build our team with talented commercial leaders to help the organization reach its potential in establishing the AsepticSure system as the new gold standard for disinfection across a wide range of commercial applications,” commented David A. Esposito, Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Medizone International. “As we execute on our global commercial plans for the AsepticSure system, we are pleased to announce that Dwayne Montgomery has joined our Board of Directors to help support our commercial strategy and business development initiatives.”

Mr. Montgomery brings a tremendous amount of global commercial experience as a senior executive in high growth segments of healthcare to his role on the board. His accomplished career spans 25+ years and is documented with deep knowledge and success in medical device and biotech executive management. His commercial expertise is backed with a proven track record of operational performance as well as business development success through mergers and acquisitions with both domestic and international organizations.

Mr. Montgomery has led companies through significant growth periods with varying size, including large, mid-cap, and start-up ventures. Most recently, Mr. Montgomery served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a market leading company focused on advancing regenerative medicine. He was also a member of Osiris Therapeutics’ Board of Directors. Most notably, Mr. Montgomery orchestrated Osiris Therapeutics’ strategic partnerships with both Arthrex and Stryker, leaders in their respective healthcare segments. Mr. Montgomery graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of North Alabama and attained a Master of Business Administration degree from Belmont University.

Mr. Montgomery commented on joining the Board of Directors, “I am extremely honored to be joining the Board of Directors for Medizone International as we execute on our growth plans. I am impressed with this compelling and disruptive technology as well as its unique value-proposition. The AsepticSure system has the potential to be game-changing technology to address a significant unmet need in the market for more effective disinfection systems for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and a number of applications beyond the healthcare marketplace. I look forward to being a very active member of the Board of Directors to support the team in reaching our full commercial potential.”

About Medizone International, Inc.

Founded initially in 1986 to develop treatments for lipid-enveloped viruses, Medizone International, Inc. shifted focus in 2007 in response to the increased prevalence and awareness of hospital acquired infections. The Company developed the AsepticSure system to combine anti-oxidant gases (O3 and H202) to produce unique free radicals (H2O3 known as trioxidane) with higher anti-oxidant potential than ozone or hydrogen peroxide alone. After securing broad IP protection for the use of trioxidane for both healthcare facility disinfecting systems and bioterrorism applications, the company released its AsepticSure system for use in Canada, and several other global markets. With EPA approval in late 2016, the company is now prepared to expand into the U.S. market. Learn more at http://www.medizoneint.com/.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements that could involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the results of ongoing clinical studies, economic conditions, product and technology development, production efficiencies, product demand, competitive products, competitive environment, successful testing and government regulatory issues. Additional risks are identified in the company’s filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.