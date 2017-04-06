Our integration with Portfolio Manager allows us to effectively manage accounts for our clients and incorporate ENERGY STAR information within our robust utility analytics."

EnergyPrint has been named a 2017 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its continued leadership in energy efficiency achievements. This marks the third consecutive year EnergyPrint has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the year. Additionally, this is first time the company has achieved Sustained Excellence status—the EPA’s highest honor.

An ENERGY STAR partner since 2010, EnergyPrint will be honored for its dedication to collaborating with businesses to help commercial buildings improve their energy performance through its products and services. The company’s accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. on April 26.

“We’re proud of our continued commitment to helping building professionals leverage utility data insights to take action and increase energy efficiency," said EnergyPrint President & CEO Priscilla Koeckeritz. "Our award for Sustained Excellence showcases that effort."

EnergyPrint offers its services primarily through regional energy solution providers, and directly to building owners on a portfolio basis. EnergyPrint’s utility data services, online dashboard and custom reporting capabilities help customers understand and demonstrate building performance, and prove whether energy improvements return financial savings.

As an ENERGY STAR Service and Product Provider partner, EnergyPrint’s technology fully integrates with the Portfolio Manager tool—allowing the company to help their clients easily track their ENERGY STAR scores, and achieve and maintain certification.

“Our partnership with ENERGY STAR has been an invaluable tool for helping us engage clients with our products and services,” said Ben Herkenhoff, EnergyPrint’s product manager. “Our integration with Portfolio Manager allows us to effectively manage accounts for our clients and incorporate ENERGY STAR information within our robust utility analytics—delivering unique building insight.”

The 2017 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon a diverse set of organizations that have demonstrated continued leadership in energy efficiency. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2017 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit https://www.energystar.gov/about/2017_energy_star_award_winners.

About EnergyPrint

EnergyPrint is a Minnesota-based corporation using energy utility data to generate macro-level business insight across buildings and portfolios. EnergyPrint works directly with utilities to gather, input and validate data—providing an administrative solution that reduces time and engineering expense for building owners, and the professionals who serve them. We integrate our data services and web application into our customers’ businesses, powering solutions to help Find, Track & Prove energy savings and efficiency improvements in commercial buildings across the U.S., and Canada. EnergyPrint is an ENERGY STAR® partner. For more information, visit http://www.energyprint.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR has 16,000 partners working to protect the environment through greater energy efficiency, including manufacturers, retailers, public schools, hospitals, real estate companies, and home builders. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy bills and 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of energy, while achieving broad emissions reductions—including 2.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at http://www.energystar.gov.