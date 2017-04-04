Synopsys Selects DataFrameworks' ClarityNow™

Now, with the speed and scalability of DataFrameworks' ClarityNow architecture, we effectively have a real-time index of our petabytes of data.

DataFrameworks announced today that its ClarityNow software has been chosen by Synopsys, a global leader in electronic design automation, semiconductor IP, and software and security solutions.

ClarityNow is a data analytics and management software. Its unique ROI-focused architecture delivers advanced workflow efficiencies by optimizing petabyte scale data management across large-scale, heterogeneous storage systems and public cloud offerings.

“With a data profile averaging 6.7 million files per terabyte, the scale of our environment made it difficult to get an accurate index or inventory of what’s on our storage,” said Sriram Sitaraman, Senior Director of IT at Synopsys.

“Before ClarityNow, we faced challenges and inefficiencies in our storage-related business decisions and analysis,” he continued. “Now, with the speed and scalability of the DataFrameworks ClarityNow architecture, we effectively have a real-time index of our petabytes of data. This solution has enabled us to evolve from a tactical storage discussion with our internal users to a strategic business dialogue.”

Traditional solutions in this space simply focus on classifying data based on time attributes: last access or modification. ClarityNow’s multi-dimensional tagging functionality allows users to correlate time attributes with more specific business events, projects, user groups, and applications to significantly increase the relevance of the reporting and analytics.

“Time attributes alone are insufficient criteria to understand and take action on technical data sets. With DataFrameworks we can leverage characteristics like source code, customer, cost, and time to categorize what data we can move to our object storage solution,” added Sriram Sitaraman.

DataFrameworks’ CEO Will Hall said, “Prior to ClarityNow, people charged with managing large scale infrastructures, like that of Synopsys, were challenged to truly understand the nature of their data. Their only choice was to buy more storage. Today, ClarityNow customers have near real time analytics of petabyte scale infrastructures.”

About DataFrameworks

DataFrameworks, led by storage software industry veterans and investors, is based in California with offices in Agoura Hills and Silicon Valley. DataFrameworks’ ClarityNow is used by organizations across a variety of verticals to visualize and manage data at petabyte scale.