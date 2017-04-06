“The process to initiate an automated Load Track with drivers is better than anything we saw being offered by other freight tracking solutions. The flow of information and the functionality of the driver smartphone app is very nice.

England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, has selected the industry leading Load Track platform from Trucker Tools for end-to-end shipment visibility and automation.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions that include full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temperature controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management.

In December, 2016, after extensive evaluation and testing of various freight tracking products, the company implemented the Load Track tracking solution.

“Load Track quickly became the clear choice for its low cost, robust and driver friendly solution that delivers an immediate return on investment,” said Michelle Potter, Senior Director of Strategic Development for England Logistics.

England Logistics uses Load Track as an integrated platform with the PowerBroker transportation management system from McLeod Software. When load assignments are made in PowerBroker, assigned drivers are provided a text link on their phones to download the free Trucker Tools app if they have not already downloaded it before.

Load Track, a feature included in the Trucker Tools app, captures the real-time location of shipments using the GPS on the drivers’ phones and provides England Logistics with additional communications and automated data collection tools.

As drivers arrive and depart from shipper and consignee locations, Load Track’s geofencing technology provides the shipment status alerts in PowerBroker and triggers an automated form that drivers use to enter load details into clearly presented fields with easy data capture tools.

Drivers can electronically capture bill of lading (BOL) numbers; piece counts; over, short and damaged (OS&D) details; reefer temps; electronic signatures; and proof-of-delivery documents. An instant messaging feature also enables drivers and dispatchers to share real-time information at any stage during the shipment.

“The process to initiate an automated Load Track with drivers is better than anything we saw being offered by other freight tracking solutions,” Potter said. “The flow of information and the functionality of the driver smartphone app is very nice. It has to be really simple and straightforward, and Trucker Tools got that right.”

The Trucker Tools app gives drives a holistic trip-planning solution to locate truck stops and scale stations, to monitor fuel prices and utilize truck-specific routing and navigation, among other advantages. The app has been downloaded by more than 400,000 owner operators and small carrier drivers.

“We are honored that England Logistics, one of the most successful and respected transportation providers, has chosen our automated Load Track solution,” said Prasad Gollapalli, Chief Executive Officer of Trucker Tools. “We continue to see a tremendous demand for our technology with the differentiating value it offers to brokers, shippers, carriers and drivers.”

About Trucker Tools

The Trucker Tools app is owned by Trucker Tools, LLC, a software developer based in Reston, VA. The popular app has been downloaded by more than 400,000 owner operators and drivers to access information and services conveniently while on the road such as locating truck stops, monitoring diesel prices, getting truck-specific navigation, and more. Load Track is a robust feature included in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers to eliminate manual check calls.

Visit Trucker Tools at http://www.truckertools.com

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. England Logistics is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive national and international opportunities to qualified candidates. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon. For a shipping quote call 801-656-4500 or visit http://www.englandlogistics.com.