Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Sinequa as a Leader in its March 2017 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines. A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded from the Sinequa website at http://www.sinequa.com/gartner-mq-insight-engines-2017.

"We believe being recognised as a Leader is a testament to the success our customers have had using Sinequa to discover, organise and analyse their data and the way we are executing our vision,” said Alexandre Bilger, president and CEO at Sinequa. “We are extremely pleased and feel that it is our continued progress that has led to this leadership position in a Gartner Magic Quadrant. As an established Cognitive Search platform, we're continuing to invest in enabling the largest organisations around the globe to do more with their ever growing and diverse Enterprise data, as well as broadening the impact of search and analytics within the digital workplace.”

Sinequa develops cognitive technology that empowers people in large organisations to gain insight from enterprise data within their digital workplace. By combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis, the company's insight engine serves as a comprehensive auxiliary brain to enterprise workers by delivering right-time, relevant and contextual insights so they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant Leaders “demonstrate strong financial viability and have solid products with broad architectural choices. They are well-positioned to allow users to incorporate data from multiple sources. Their marketing is effective. They are innovators and they understand how to prepare for the market's directional shifts.”

To view the complete Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, please visit http://www.sinequa.com/gartner-mq-insight-engines-2017.

Additional Industry Recognition

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search, Whit Andrews, Hanna Koehler-Kruener, August 19, 2015 - A Leader

About The Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sinequa

Recognised as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organisations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit http://www.sinequa.com.