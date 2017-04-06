NEWSCYCLE Solutions announces recent NEWSCYCLE Connect partnership agreements signed with CrowdRise, an online platform exclusive to charitable fundraising, and AdCellerant, a customizable proposal generation tool and recommendation engine for creating goal-based digital marketing and programmatic advertising campaigns. NEWSCYCLE Connect is an online portal for NEWSCYCLE add-ons, application program interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs) and selected third-party solutions integrated into NEWSCYCLE platforms.

NEWSCYCLE offers each company’s products and services to news media organizations worldwide.

Recently signed NEWSCYCLE Connect partners include:

AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides a sales enablement tool designed to help publishers produce intuitive and reliable programmatic advertising proposals in seconds. AdCellerant uses proprietary algorithms and forecasting data built into its recommendation engine for accurate reach projections and product blend suggestions specific to a client’s industry, audience and location. For digital advertising campaigns, the AdCellerant application pulls in audience-based forecasting information from third-party sources (like Google) to generate proposals tied to an advertiser’s goals and objectives.

CrowdRise

CrowdRise allows editors and content creators to embed a customizable donation widget directly into news articles. The CrowdRise platform tracks and reports an audience’s overall charitable impact in the marketplace and helps drive new cause-oriented consumers to news media websites. Publishers retain all audience data when donations are made through the CrowdRise platform.

About NEWSCYCLE Solutions

NEWSCYCLE develops and delivers software technology that empowers the global news media industry. Our editorial, advertising, circulation and mobile solutions enable publishers to drive profitability, accelerate digital business models and optimize core print operations. We help our clients create stronger, better-informed communities while safeguarding the integrity of news, advertising and customer information. NEWSCYCLE is a trusted partner serving over 1,200 media companies with 3,000 properties producing more than 8,000 titles in 30 countries. Our company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN and has U.S. offices in Florida, Michigan and Utah; with international offices in Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom. Please visit newscycle.com for more information or write to us at info(at)newscycle.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Speth

NEWSCYCLE Solutions

Marketing Communications Manager

lisa.speth(at)newscycle(dot)com