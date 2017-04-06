VividCortex Further Strengthens Leadership Team

Each new executive team member is outstanding in their field and has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to accelerate product and market momentum.

VividCortex, the database monitoring company that helps businesses improve performance, availability, and uptime, today announced the expansion of its executive team with seasoned leaders at the helms of sales, marketing, product development, and product management. Anuj Kumar joins as Executive Vice President of Sales, Andrew Grygiel as Chief Marketing Officer, Jay Ennis as Vice President of Product Development, and Lou Nardo as Vice President of Product Management. In addition, Richard L. Harris, GVP of the Oracle Data Cloud, has joined the VividCortex Board of Directors.

“VividCortex is beginning a new stage of high growth. The latest additions to our team validate the opportunity and build upon an already strong group of high achievers,” said Baron Schwartz, founder and CEO. “Each new executive team member is outstanding in their field and has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to accelerate product and market momentum. And I couldn’t be more excited to add Richard to our board. Richard’s experience guiding high-growth technology businesses is already helping us execute more quickly on our strategy.”

In 2016, VividCortex achieved several major milestones, which included tripling recurring revenue and exceeding booking goals quarter after quarter; completing a round of Series A funding and adding NEA to their list of investors, which already included Battery Ventures and the Center for Innovative Technologies; and formalizing the company’s operational infrastructure.

“Last year was pivotal for VividCortex — they demonstrated their strength with a growing roster of customers who love them. They've become a team with proven expertise, developing database performance monitoring solutions that deliver significant business value,” said Richard L. Harris, GVP, Oracle Data Cloud. “In an age when every business is data driven, VividCortex has a huge opportunity to change the way we operate. They provide transparency to all systems across the enterprise, and externally to customers and partners. That's a powerful achievement. I’m excited to be a part of their continued growth and innovation.”

Each new team member brings significant experience in guiding software companies in high-growth areas.

Anuj Kumar, Executive Vice President of Sales, joins from RackSpace, where he built teams in some of the fastest growing cloud segments. He has a track record of guiding sales organizations to significant revenue growth at companies including Red Hat, Oracle, and Verisign.

With decades of B2B software experience, Andrew Grygiel, Chief Marketing Officer, was formerly the Chief Strategist at Informatica. He led Global Marketing for one of Oracle’s top Global Business Units and held senior marketing and product roles at EMC, Documentum, MarkLogic, and Hewlett Packard.

Vice President of Product Development, Jay Ennis has held executive leadership positions at Infoblox, Network Chemistry, and Visual Networks, which he cofounded, and he has coauthored four patents related to measurement in the fields of telecommunications and computer networking.

Lou Nardo, Vice President of Product Management, has over 18 years of experience managing software solutions and joins from Netcordia, which he helped guide to successful acquisition by Infoblox and a subsequent IPO.

Richard L. Harris is currently GVP of the Oracle Data Cloud through its acquisition of AddThis, where he was CEO. As a seasoned venture capitalist, he's served on multiple technology companies' boards, and he has been responsible for many successful exits.

