KWizCom Announces Partnership with Christian Lapacka

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms and Mobile Solution, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) is pleased to announce that Christian Lapacka is the newest member of KWizCom’s Global Partner Network. Christian Lapacka is now part of the prestigious group of System Integrators, VARs, Distributors and Consulting Firms with proven expertise in Microsoft Technologies that have joined KWizCom's partner program.

Christian Lapacka is a consulting services company based in Austria. Christian Lapacka is a consultant in the area of Microsoft SharePoint and all its associated systems such as Microsoft SQL Server and so on. The many years of experience and numerous implementation and migration projects make Christian and his team one of the most outstanding and knowledgeable service providers in the DACH Region.

“I partnered with KWizCom because of the many various tools to make Intranet Systems powerful without own coding solutions. All KWizCom solutions are very easy to handle for my customers, employees and myself,” advises Christian Lapacka, the CEO of the company.

Christian Lapacka and KWizCom will work closely to deliver Microsoft SharePoint based top-notch add-ons and apps for Office 365 for joint customers.

“We are very pleased to welcome our newest Austrian partner, Christian Lapacka, and look forward to the joint opportunities that lie ahead,” mentions Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager of KWizCom Corporation.

Partnership with KWizCom facilitates reaching new customers with innovative leading edge products achieving increased sales and profits for both companies. KWizCom Partners benefit from joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses to KWizCom add-ons for internal use, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation and any interested parties are encouraged to inquire further by visiting the KWizCom website.

About Christian Lapacka

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.

