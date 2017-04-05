Mint Energy Expands its Electricity Offerings into Maryland

Mint Energy Logo Launching Maryland represents an important milestone for Mint Energy as BG&E begins our push into the Mid Atlantic Region

Mint Energy, one of the fastest growing independent energy retailers in the United States, continues its expansion into PJM with the addition of the Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E) market. BG&E is the first utility Mint Energy will begin serving in Maryland with Delmarva Power, Pepco and Potomac Edison soon to follow.

“Launching Maryland represents an important milestone for Mint Energy as BG&E begins our push into the Mid Atlantic Region,” said Dan Schilens, VP Sales & Marketing. “Mint continues to execute on our plan for expansion and looks forward to serving customers not only in Baltimore, but across Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and New Jersey, as we further build out our footprint.”

Mint Energy, doesn’t want to be just another supplier option for Maryland businesses, but rather to become part of the community and a platform for growth.

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Mint Energy is one of the fastest growing independent energy retailers in the United States. We provide business customers in the North-East, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West, optimized, high-value, energy solutions. Bringing a fresh approach when it comes to energy needs, we make the entire process of managing and purchasing electricity consistent, friendly, and transparent. For more information about Mint Energy or to learn how Mint Energy can help you, please visit our website at http://www.mintenergy.net.