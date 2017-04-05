What Should Danny Do? Cover Our goal is to empower as many children as possible with the understanding that no matter what external factors present themselves to us, it is our choice how we react.

In What Should Danny Do?, Danny is faced with decisions that children face on a daily basis: Should I yell until I get the plate that I want, or eat on the plate I have? Should I ask Mommy for a snack, or should I sneak some chocolate? Should I knock my brother’s race car track down, or find a way to play with him?

Based on the choices children make for Danny, the story progresses down a different path and to one of the nine different endings. While going through the story, children learn important lessons on morality, kindness, empathy, work ethic, and more. But perhaps the most important lesson of all is that their decisions can shape their own lives into what they will be.

The idea for the book stemmed from a conversation the authors, Ganit and Adir Levy, were having after they both attended a Tony Robbins seminar.

“We were discussing the most important life lessons we learned from Tony, and which of them could be taught to our kids,” Ganit said. “Then we came up with the idea to teach them the power of our decisions in a picture book format, so we began writing it for them. When we saw how much they enjoyed the book and learned from it, we decided to expand it and make it into something bigger for all children to learn from.”

“Our goal is to empower as many children as possible with the understanding that no matter what external factors present themselves to us, it is our choice how we react.” said Adir.

Three books have been written for the series, but only the first has been fully illustrated. The next book in the series is scheduled to be released later this year.

In the meantime, “What Should Danny Do?” has launched on Kickstarter today.

To read an excerpt from the book, please visit http://www.whatshoulddannydo.com

Note: Tony Robbins has no relationship to the authors and has neither read, nor endorsed “What Should Danny Do?” Though if he’s reading this now, we’d love to send him a copy!