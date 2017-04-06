Lemonade Day is pleased to present Build-a-Stand Workshop Day, a unique one-day event designed to support local schools and charities while teaching kid entrepreneurs how to build a lemonade stand. Sponsored by Grainger, the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, along with key vendor partners Dewalt and Brady, this event will take place at the Grainger Southwest Freeway location at 6050 Southwest Freeway on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Build-a-Stand Workshop Day is open to all registered Lemonade Day kids, Grainger families and their customers’ children. Grainger employees and selected vendors will be on hand to assist participants in the construction of 10 lemonade stands that will then be donated to 10 local recipients including Houston Independent School District and Change Happens Inc. All kids will leave with their own personalized lemonade stand sign and other special goodies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grainger, Dewalt and Brady, and be a part of the Build-a-Stand Workshop Day,” said Steven Gordon, president of Lemonade Day National. “Events like these allow companies to get closer to their clients, provide exciting opportunities for their employees, mentor youth, and give back to the community that supports their businesses.”

Lemonade Day Houston will provide their online Lemonopolis program free of charge to all registered participants and in turn, Grainger Houston will match any donations made by their employees to the Lemonade Day organization.

“Local businesses, such as Grainger, are the backbone of our economy, and teaching children at an early age the fundamentals of how to start and run an effective business, like a lemonade stand, is an important first step to a lifetime of good business development,” said Brandie Cleaver, Executive Director of Lemonade Day Houston.

Lemonade Day teaches kidpreneurs how to create, plan, finance, market and operate their first business in the form of a lemonade stand. Children then spend some, share some and save some of their profits. The Build-a-Stand Workshop Day reinforces these principles while allowing Grainger employees, vendors and customers an opportunity to support an event that gives back to the community.

“Lemonade Day offered me the opportunity to engage with my then 6-year old triplets in meaningful conversations, reinforcing the principles we were already sharing with them about being responsible citizens and giving back to the community,” said Kate Lumley, International Account Manager, Grainger. “Teaching self-reliance is important to the whole and believing in oneself is priceless. Organizations like Lemonade Day are making such a difference in our world today and these events only help support that cause.”

For more information on how to register as a Lemonade Day youth participant please visit the Lemonade Day website.

###

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a non-profit dedicated to teaching every child across North America the business and financial skills that are the key ingredients of entrepreneurship. By learning these skills early in life, children will be better prepared to be successful, financially healthy adults. Through our fun, hands-on program Kids K-5 are empowered to start their very own business—a lemonade stand—and experience the feeling of earning real money, using 100% of their profit to spend, save and share based on their own goals.

Lemonade Day is in 62 cities throughout the United States. Over the past 10 years, we have served more than 1 million kids in our kidpreneur programs and in 2016 alone, 101,000 kids participated in Lemonade Day.

Visit LemonadeDay.org to learn how to participate in Lemonade Day in your city.