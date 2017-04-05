SparkCognition, the world’s first cognitive security analytics company, is proud today to announce it was selected by Dover Energy Automation (DEA). The two companies will collaborate to bring predictive capabilities to DEA’s clients as way to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of their operations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is growing in popularity as energy companies have increased pressure to perform better with less budget and fewer man-hours. With larger, consolidated data sets, manufacturers can apply higher analytics for more detailed insights, scale the data as needed to meet the varied needs of single-site or enterprise-wide operations, and leverage AI-powered technology for monitoring and analysis.

"The collaboration between Dover Energy Automation and SparkCognition will benefit our current and future customers and will help DEA offer more robust solutions. Customers will see substantial improvements in their operations with advanced AI-generated insights," said Ali Raza, President, Dover Energy Automation. "SparkCognition brings unmatched machine-learning technology to this partnership and its capabilities in artificial intelligence technology, cyber security and software development combine well with DEA’s deep domain knowledge in condition monitoring and asset optimization to offer a robust IIoT ecosystem that is designed to enable customers to solve previously unsolvable problems with cutting edge technology.”

DEA has been leading technological change in the oil-and-gas industry in an effort to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving tide of technical advancements in the application of artificial intelligence to the industrial Internet of Things (IoT). And on the other side of the collaboration, SparkCognition has established itself as an artificial intelligence technology leader with event prediction for business-critical solutions in place for customers in the utility, oil and gas, manufacturing, telecommunications and finance markets.

“The goal is simple,” said Usman Shuja, Vice President of Market Development for SparkCognition. “We are providing a machine-learning engine for DEA to integrate into the intelligence platform of its hardware and, in turn, DEA is able to provide its customers with a simple-to-use infrastructure that provides actionable insights and asset-behavior predictions.”

Since the inception of the AI initiative, the team at DEA has experimented with early iterations of the platform by deploying solutions throughout its own portfolio of diversified brands. Having the ability to analyze these real-world scenarios rather than hypothetical ones has created a rapid feedback loop that aids in the development process, which will ultimately allow DEA to rapidly provide the technology to its clients around the globe, and in a pre-vetted state. The results during testing have already proven that the potential AI solutions will provide DEA customers with never-before achieved visibility into the health and efficiency of their equipment, in real time, and all from a remote position.

Throughout all of the tested scenarios, the intelligent oversight of assets allowed users the ability to proactively avoid catastrophic scenarios and, at the same time, minimize unnecessary man-hours that would be spent manually diagnosing equipment without a solid comprehension of the condition of the entire fleet. This is a game-changer for some of DEA’s operators looking to cut costs and maximize safety. Ultimately, DEA’s clients could immediately experience an increase in performance oversight, flexibility and responsiveness upon the rollout of the integrated AI solution.

About Dover Energy Automation

Dover Energy Automation, an operating company within the Dover Energy Segment of Dover Corporation, is a provider of products, intelligent productivity tools and related automation software for the energy sector. DEA enables oil and gas operators to monitor, predict and optimize performance to improve their productivity and return on investment. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, DEA includes various operating companies. These include Windrock monitoring and analytical solutions for rotating and reciprocating equipment, Quartzdyne downhole pressure transducers, and Production Optimization for onshore well performance optimization solutions.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation (http://www.dovercorporation.com) is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems and support services through four major operating segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV."

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition is a global leader in cognitive computing analytics. A highly awarded company recognized for cutting-edge technology, SparkCognition develops AI-Powered cyber-physical software for the safety, security, and reliability of IT, OT, and the IIoT. The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and avert disasters. In less than three years since launching its solution, the company has acquired dozens of major clients, including multiple Fortune 100 and Fortune 1,000 organizations.

For more information on the company, its technology and team, please visit http://www.sparkcognition.com.