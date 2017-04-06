Essentials from design to finish Wine rooms are becoming mainstream in residential design. Essentials enables the design professional to access components from 3D Warehouse to create wine cabinetry designs to meet this emerging market.

Kessick Wine Storage Systems announces the release of a new wine cellar room product line targeted to the design professional. Kessick Essentials is a catalog of dynamic wine cellar cabinetry components formatted to use in SketchUp. “We have been asked over the years to make our SketchUp library publicly available for architects, designers, design-build firms, kitchen professionals and more to create their own designs utilizing these comprehensive tools.” Said Robert Bass, owner of Kessick Wine Storage Systems. http://www.kessickwinecellars.com/kessick-essentials/

Wine rooms are becoming mainstream in residential design and Essentials enables the design professional to access these 3D scalable components from 3D Warehouse to create wine cellar, wine room as well as wine storage and display cabinetry to meet this emerging market. https://3dwarehouse.sketchup.com/collection.html?id=9874c867-9d82-44d7-8518-6fed8e3f3c5e

Wine rooms are quickly closing the gap behind the media room as the next ‘must have’ entertaining /showpiece space in the home. Realtor.com recently reported a National Association of Home Builders survey that found that among new-home buyers with an annual household income of $150,000 or more, 31% named a wine cellar/room as their most desired amenity.

Kessick Essentials takes the best parts of our most popular Estate Series line and makes them available to trade professionals, builders, and interior designers to create their own wine cellar designs. Essentials are shipped as fully assembled box construction wine cabinetry components and are available in Sapele mahogany and white oak. Essentials incorporates the latest trends in wine storage display including ‘label forward’ metal rods, available in brushed aluminum and satin black.

SketchUp is the world’s most popular 3D modeling and design application. SketchUp Make is an easy to use design software and is a free download.

3D Warehouse contains millions of models created in SketchUp including our comprehensive catalog of Kessick Essentials wine cabinetry and everything else a wine cellar would need. https://3dwarehouse.sketchup.com/collection.html?id=9874c867-9d82-44d7-8518-6fed8e3f3c5e

About Kessick LLC: Kessick Custom Wine Cellar Storage Systems designs and manufactures exceptional quality wine cabinetry and wine racking. Kessick is a wholesale national supplier to the professional custom wine cellar industry, design community, and the building trades. Our objective is to combine aesthetics, function, and sound building science to create the perfect wine storage environment for your client. For information about Essentials contact us at ke(at)kessick(dot)com.