Priasoft’s Recruits IT Channel and Marketing Veteran

Marcella Mazzucca-Arthur The praise and noteworthy feedback from partners was remarkable and not only solidified my decision to join Priasoft, it made it clear that this engineering led company’s technology is singlehandedly advancing the migration space.

Priasoft, the experts in proven Microsoft Exchange migrations, today announced their appointment of IT industry veteran, Marcella Mazzucca-Arthur to the post of Chief Marketing Officer to expand the company’s reach and implement a global marketing strategy with emphasis on channel.

“Between the exponential success of this past year and the increase in wins with customers looking to go to Microsoft Office 365 via our tools, we knew it was time to invest in a more strategic and channel centric marketing executive.” Said, Chris Johnson, chief strategy officer at Priasoft. “Cella’s no-nonsense approach, industry tenure and sense of the channel was exactly what we were looking for and from day one we knew she would complement the team,” added Johnson.

For years Priasoft has put a focus on engineering first to ensure that their channel and customer community have a proven solution they can depend on for their migration needs. This commitment to engineering has afforded them to excel technologically and with this new investment in marketing, the business is looking to bolster their position as the leader and expert in the Microsoft Exchange migration space.

“I’ve spent over 15 years marketing and growing the channels for ISVs within the messaging space and was a frequent partner to Priasoft. Being charged with the development of a global marketing strategy that will propel them further in rankings, as well as support their channel growth goals is an absolute privilege and I am thrilled to join as such a revered team,” stated, Marcella Mazzucca-Arthur, chief marketing officer at Priasoft.

Frequently named to CRN Magazine’s Women of Channel list, Mazzucca-Arthur has built a reputation for delivering sales enabled marketing strategies that are rooted on proven revenue enabled tactics with measurable return. It’s this approach that has positioned her as a seasoned and practiced “change agent” with a growth via channel mantra. Previous to Priasoft, she’s held the post of chief marketing officer for several notable industry players, as well as the led the marketing strategy for two successful technology IPOs and 4 major software company acquisitions.

Continued Mazzucca-Arthur, “This role was a big step for me professionally and I invested in speaking to several partners in the migration community about Priasoft. The praise and noteworthy feedback was remarkable and not only solidified my decision to join them, it also made it clear that this engineering led company’s technology is singlehandedly advancing the migration space.”

For more information on Priasoft, please visit their website at http://www.priasoft.com.

About Priasoft

With a North America headquarters situated in sunny Tempe, Arizona, and a practiced network of partners that extends their reach globally, Priasoft’s innovative technology is at the forefront of several of the world’s most notable Fortune 500 migration projects. Established in 1999, Priasoft was first to market a trusted toolset to expertly migrate customer emails to and from messaging platforms. Since then, their solutions have continued to “set the standard” for proven migration practices and have resulted in the successful migration of over 30,000,000 Microsoft Exchange Mailboxes and Public Folders worldwide. For more information on Priasoft and their network of partners, please visit their website at http://www.priasoft.com.