AssuredPartners Welcomes Keenan & Associates to Expand Firm’s Reach

“Keenan is the largest agency to join the AssuredPartners family and we are excited about the new opportunities this will present for us on the West Coast,” says Jim Henderson, AssuredPartners Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Keenan & Associates was completed on March 31, 2017. Keenan, headquartered in Torrance, California, will serve as the California and western platform for AssuredPartners and provide expertise in the school, public agency and health care industries.

“Keenan is the largest agency to join the AssuredPartners family and we are excited about the new opportunities this will present for us on the West Coast,” says Jim Henderson, AssuredPartners Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Keenan will expand both our distribution channels and product portfolio. This is an extraordinary company with extraordinary leadership.”

Sean Smith, Keenan & Associates President and Chief Executive Officer, and his current management team will continue to direct Keenan’s operations in its nine offices throughout California that employ more than 700 associates. Smith will also be joining the Board of Directors of AssuredPartners.

Smith states, “By joining AssuredPartners, we will be able to continue to provide the best solutions for our clients and take advantage of incredible growth opportunities. This is the right business and cultural fit for us, and our clients, at the right time.”

Founded in 2011, AssuredPartners has grown quickly to become the 13th largest brokerage firm in the United States*. The addition of Keenan will push their annual revenue over the $850M mark helping to continue their growth strategy.

President and Chief Operating Officer of AssuredPartners, Tom Riley, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the associates of Keenan to AssuredPartners. Their expertise in the school, public agency, and health care markets brings unique value to the organization that will result in exceptional solutions for everyone.”

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $860 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

---

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”