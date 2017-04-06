Local Technicians Help Community Cut Bills and Save the Planet

"Earth Day is the perfect time for us all to reflect on the way we treat the earth," said Shawn Mitchell, owner of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "If we're able to help the planet and save our customers money at the same time, then it's a win-win."

Americans waste more energy than any other country in the world, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy's website, Energy.gov, heating and cooling accounts for more than half of the average home’s utility costs. In honor of Earth Day, which is celebrated around the world on April 22, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, a Modern Mechanical Company, wants to educate the community on how easy it can be to conserve energy, help the planet and save money.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, a Modern Mechanical Company has been serving customers in the Northern Virginia region for years, and has compiled a list of simple tips every home owner can use not only this month, but all year long.



Change the air filter regularly. At a minimum, it should be changed every three months, but during the winter and summer, check it monthly.

Install a programmable thermostat. According to Energy Star, it can help save up to $180 every year in energy costs.

Seal heating and cooling ducts. Ensure that the connections at vents and registers are well-sealed where they meet the floors, walls and ceiling. These are common locations to find leaks and disconnected ductwork that could be wasting energy and money.

Maintain equipment. Keep the cooling and heating system at peak performance by having a contractor conduct annual check-ups.

Consult a technician. Call a professional for a complete evaluation of your heating and air system’s efficiency. There could be additional ways to save money.

In celebration of Earth Day, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, a Modern Mechanical Company is offering its customers Spring Tune Ups for $59.00 throughout April. Please call 571-291-3338 or visit http://www.modernmec.com for additional details and to schedule an appointment with a technician.

