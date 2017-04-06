National Federal Employment Attorney Honored with Elite Lawyers Award

Federal Employment Lawyer Honored with Elite Lawyers Award The award recognizes attorneys who have displayed a high level of competence in their practice and received acknowledgment by their peers, community, bar, and committees for their respected legal work.

The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is pleased to announce that founding attorney Roopchand "Bobby" Devadoss has earned a 2017 Elite Lawyers Award for Federal Employment Law. The award recognizes attorneys who have displayed a high level of competence in their practice and received acknowledgment by their peers, community, bar, and committees for their respected legal work. An Elite Lawyers award sets apart attorneys from other practicing professionals and offers consumers added peace of mind when using the Elite Lawyers attorney directory for legal assistance.

Attorney Bobby Devadoss represents federal employees throughout the United States regarding disciplinary proceedings, civil rights advocacy, and work injury claims. He has experience working with large agencies including the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP), a division of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Devadoss is a former attorney for the Federal Labor Relations Authority. He also maintained a position with the Federal Aviation Administration before opening his own law firm. Devadoss has received additional awards throughout his career including Lead Counsel and Best Attorneys Online, and he maintains an Excellent Avvo Rating.

The Elite Lawyers award and directory system strive to ensure that every attorney listed on the website is experienced and competent. Eligible attorneys can be nominated for Elite Lawyers by a peer or the organization's Advisory Panel. The Panel then reviews and rates each attorney's legal history, reputation, recognition, and expertise to ensure he or she meets or exceeds the Elite Lawyers demanding criteria.

Only legal professionals who have earned the prestigious award are listed on the Elite Lawyers directory. Attorney Bobby Devadoss exemplifies these standards, and the Panel is proud to honor him as an Elite Lawyer.

About The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C.:

The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. represents federal employees experiencing adverse actions from their government employer. Founding attorney Roopchand "Bobby" Devadoss and his team are ready to stand up for clients' constitutional and civil rights. Call 888-351-0424 to schedule a free consultation or visit http://www.fedemploymentlaw.com. The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C. assists federal employees nationwide and maintains offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.