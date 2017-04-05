Ram Gupta joins the investment team at Nexus Venture Partners

“Ram has been working with us part-time for nearly two years, and we are thrilled to have him join our team full-time. He knows every aspect of what a start-up needs to grow and become a market leader," says Naren Gupta, Co-founder, Nexus Venture Partner.

Nexus Venture Partners, a leading India and U.S. fund, announced today that Ram Gupta is joining its operations and investment team.

Ram is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in senior management and board roles in start-ups and high-growth companies. During these years he has been part of creating over $10B of market capitalization. Ram served as the President and CEO of Cast Iron Systems, a venture-funded start-up. During his tenure, the company grew to become the largest vendor of application integration technology in the cloud and was acquired by IBM. Prior to that, Ram was an Executive Vice President at PeopleSoft Inc., responsible for strategy, marketing, development, customer service, alliances and mergers and acquisitions. Under his leadership, PeopleSoft’s market capitalization grew from $3B to $10B. Prior to that, Ram was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at venture-funded WebMD Health Corp., where he helped the company grow from a start-up to a public company with a market cap of over $2B.

“Ram has been working with us part-time for nearly two years, and we are thrilled to have him join our team full-time. He knows every aspect of what a start-up needs to grow and become a market leader. Several Nexus companies have benefited from his counsel, and many more will be able to leverage his expertise as a board member,” says Naren Gupta, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners.

Previously, Ram served as director on the boards of various public and private companies, including Progress Software (PRGS), S1 Corporation (SONE, acquired by AIC), Platform Computing (acquired by IBM), Persistent Systems (IPO: PRST), Yodlee (IPO: YDLE), Plateau Systems (acquired by SAP), and Geek Net (IPO: GKNT).

He currently serves as a member of the board of directors of a number of early- and growth-stage companies funded by Nexus. Ram holds several patents in the U.S. and was awarded the Smithsonian Computer World “Search for the Heroes” Award for the year 2000 for his work on a healthcare integration platform at WebMD. He holds an MS degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and a BS degree in Electronics Engineering from BITS, Pilani, India.

About Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus Venture Partners is a leading India-U.S. venture investor and partner with over $1B under management and an active portfolio of over 50 companies across technology, internet, media, consumer, and business services sectors. Nexus partners have invested in a variety of companies, leading to numerous successful public offerings and M&A transactions. Nexus portfolio companies include Aryaka, biz2credit, Cloud.com, Gluster, H2O, Indix, Postman, Pubmatic, Quandl, Helpshift, Snapdeal, Netmagic, and Druva. To learn more about Nexus Venture Partners, visit http://www.nexusvp.com.