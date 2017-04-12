Restlet Studio Supports RAML 1.0 API Specification

Restlet, providers of the fastest and easiest platform for delivering APIs, today announced the release of a new version of Restlet Studio with support for the latest RAML 1.0 specification, in addition to the full support for OAS 2.0. Restlet Studio is widely used by businesses of any size to visually and collaboratively design and document REST APIs that are at the core of their digital projects.

DevOps teams are increasingly using Restlet Studio to develop microservices and backends in addition to the designing public APIs. By committing to the RAML and OAS standards, including the import, export and translation between those specifications, Restlet helps companies design high-quality APIs that can be used in tools from any vendor, including Restlet’s own platform.

Restlet is a founding member of the Open API Initiative (OAI), the organization behind OAS (formerly know as the Swagger Specification). As part of today’s Restlet Studio product announcement Restlet’s CTO is joining the RAML Workgroup to help steer the RAML specification.

“We’re excited that Restlet’s CTO is joining the RAML Workgroup and that Restlet is supporting RAML 1.0 in Restlet Studio,” said Uri Sarid, CTO of MuleSoft and primary author of the RAML specification. “With RAML support, Restlet Studio can help a broader range of companies unlock the potential of the API economy and join an ecosystem that makes API-first design simple.”

“Our new version of Restlet Studio with RAML support will help companies move to API-first software design,” said Jerome Louvel, Founder and CTO of Restlet. “I am proud to be a member of the RAML Workgroup. Restlet Studio customers can take advantage of the new RAML 1.0 specification today. In the future, we are committed to supporting RAML’s advanced API design capabilities such as elements reusability within an API and across several APIs. Restlet supports RAML alongside OAS across our REST platform and I look forward to closer collaboration between RAML and OAS communities.”

Restlet Studio now supports both RAML 0.8 and 1.0 specifications with translation between the versions as well as OAS versions 1.2 and 2.0. This is important for businesses that want to either 1) migrate from RAML 0.8 to RAML 1.0 or 2) combine RAML and OAS in the same project to use RAML’s design strengths and OAS for their production API gateway.

More than 2 million developers use Restlet products. Customers include: Foodpanda, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Pearson, Salesforce, Stanford University, Starbucks, SutterHealth, VMware, and Zillow.

RESTful API Modeling Language (RAML) makes it easy to manage the whole API lifecycle from design to sharing. It's concise - you only write what you need to define - and reusable. It is machine readable API design that is actually human friendly.

Restlet products, including Restlet Studio, are freely available as a cloud application. Professional versions of the Restlet Platform start at $9/month. Plans that support team collaboration and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) start at $49/month.

https://restlet.com/pricing/

https://restlet.com/pricing/

https://restlet.com/modules/studio/

https://restlet.com/modules/studio/

About Restlet

Restlet is the fastest and easiest way to deliver APIs. The company’s API platform provides an integrated set of capabilities in the cloud to consume, design, develop and deploy APIs. More than 2 million developers use Restlet products to make cloud, mobile, web and IoT applications easier to build, maintain and secure. Restlet also develops Restlet Framework, the world’s most widely used open source REST API framework. Named a Cool Vendor in Specialized PaaS by Gartner, Restlet has headquarters in San Mateo, California. For more information visit restlet.com or follow @restlet on Twitter.