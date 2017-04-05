Recruitics Releases 2017 Guide to Recruitment Marketing Analytics

As talent acquisition continues to become more challenging with the skills gap, a growing contingency workforce and shrinking unemployment, the need for recruitment marketing analytics is only increasing.

Recruitics, a leading recruitment marketing analytics and advertising platform, has released a new eBook titled The 2017 Guide to Recruitment Marketing Analytics.

This guide is an invaluable resource for any HR or talent acquisition professionals that have a job advertising strategy.

“As talent acquisition continues to become more challenging with the skills gap, a growing contingency workforce and shrinking unemployment, the need for recruitment marketing analytics is only increasing,” said Recruitics Director of Marketing Emily Fearnley. “Whether someone is new to recruitment marketing analytics or just looking for a reliable reference around the fundamentals of data-driven talent acquisition, this guide is for everyone in the industry.”

The 2017 Guide to Recruitment Marketing Analytics includes important content for HR and talent acquisition professionals, including:



An overview of why measuring the performance of all recruitment strategies is critical

Explanations of the most important recruitment marketing KPIs needed for success

How to calculate and incorporate these KPIs into current strategies

Common talent acquisition questions that data can help answer

An interactive assessment to evaluate your current level of success with recruitment marketing analytics

“With the overwhelming response we’ve received around our pre-release of Recruitics Analytics, our free recruitment marketing analytics dashboard, we felt it was important to publish this guide,” said Recruitics CEO Josh Gampel. “With this educational resource, anyone can understand the true value of analytics and start taking steps to leverage them in recruitment.”

Requests for early access to Recruitics Analytics are already being processed and more information on this free product can be found here: http://bit.ly/rmaFREE

A free copy of The 2017 Guide to Recruitment Marketing Analytics can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2017-guide-RMA

