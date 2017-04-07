We were excited to get Ariana Grande tickets for this month's prize, Ariana is from Boca Raton, Florida, so it's great to support a talent like her.

South Florida HVAC company, All Year Cooling, announces its March Cool Cash Rewards Club prize winner. Each month, All Year Cooling offers an exclusive monthly raffle open to its members only. This March, the company offered a prize of two tickets to see Ariana Grande in concert for her "The Dangerous Woman Tour." The show takes place on the evening of Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m., at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Multiplatinum-selling and Grammy Award–nominated artist Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" tour stop in South Florida marks a return to the performer's hometown roots. "We were excited to get Ariana Grande tickets for this month's prize," said Tommy Smith, Owner and President of All Year Cooling. "Ariana is from Boca Raton, Florida, so it's great to support a talent like her."

Automatic entry into a monthly raffle is one of the benefits of All Year Cooling's Cool Cash Rewards Club. Club members also get the chance to take part in giveaways and take advantage of exclusive offers. Referrals grant members added entries for the monthly raffle, which includes prizes for sports fans, theater enthusiasts, travelers, and more.

All Year Cooling would like to congratulate LaTisha Schumacher for winning the March prize. To become a member of this club, All Year Cooling customers have to sign up and then refer friends and family. For each installation referral, members get a $100 gift card. All Year Cooling has given away more than $10,000 in referral cash and prizes, demonstrating its value for positive feedback and referrals that its customers offer.

Since 1973, All Year Cooling has provided professional HVAC services for homeowners in South Florida. Located in Fort Lauderdale, this family-owned business specializes in air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repair. The company also offers ductwork services.

All Year Cooling has installed more than 150,000 air conditioning units during its close to 45 years in business, and the company maintains an "A+" rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company services cooling systems from Homestead to Vero Beach, Florida, and it prioritizes customer service. Customers can call, text, or email Smith directly to offer feedback or get answers to their questions.