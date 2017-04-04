Dr. Carolyn B. Crowell, and Associates, Raise Awareness of Pediatric Bruxism in Avon, OH

Parents with children who suffer from teeth grinding, or bruxism, in Avon, OH, can now turn to Dr. Carolyn B. Crowell, Dr. Charissa McCune and Dr. Maria Ramirez for treatment with or without a referral. This respected team of pediatric dentists understand the toll bruxism can take on a young patient’s oral health and are dedicated to ensuring that all patients receive the care they need.

Bruxism is the medical term for grinding of the teeth. This condition can involve gnashing, grinding and clenching of the jaw, which can result in harmful symptoms and future issues if left untreated. Although it may seem alarming, the condition is common in children with most outgrowing the habits as they age. However, two or three out of 10 pediatric patients will maintain the habit and require the care of a skilled pediatric dentist.

Parents may be unaware that their children have a problem with bruxism until they hear them grinding their teeth while they sleep. Children and parents may also notice that the teeth are starting to wear down, or appear to become shorter. This wear on the tooth enamel can be mild and require no treatment, or can progress to severe cases where the wear is excessive and intervention must occur to avoid cavities and long-term damage. If severe cases go untreated or undetected, it can also cause facial pain, TMD (temporomandibular joint disorder), malocclusion or jaw pain.

