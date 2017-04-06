The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute today announced that its newest author, Lantech CEO Jim Lancaster, will keynote The 29th International Shingo Conference, set for April 23-28, 2017, in Atlanta. Lancaster will speak on Thursday, April 27.

Lancaster will describe why Lantech, a stellar performer in implementing lean management principles in the 1990s, struggled over time to sustain its gains and improve financial performance.

Improving Continuous Improvement

He’ll reveal how close observations of frontline work, experiments, and improvements, ultimately led to a new companywide system of “daily management” focused on maintaining processes before improving them. The system is based on overlapping daily and weekly cycles of standardized work activities performed by Lancaster and managers at every level that resolve frontline operational problems immediately.

As a result, improvements were sustained, money from them hit the bottom line, and Lantech’s profitability quadrupled.

The annual conference, sponsored by the Shingo Institute, part of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, will take place at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Avenue.

The institute is named for the late Shigeo Shingo, a key contributor to the development of lean management principles. For complete information and to register visit: http://shingo.org/events/international

About the Book



The Work of Management: A Daily Path to Real Improvement

About Lantech

Lantech is known as the leader in stretch wrap technology and innovation, as well as case handling equipment. It has sales and manufacturing headquarters in Louisville, KY, sales and manufacturing facilities in The Netherlands, and sales and service operations in Australia and China. Annual gross sales exceed $130 million. Lantech employs approximately 475 associates. Visit lantech.com/about for more information

About LEI

Lean Enterprise Institute Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Cambridge, MA, with a mission to makes things better through lean thinking and practice. Founded in 1997 by management expert James P. Womack, PhD, LEI conducts research, teaches educational workshops, publishes books and ebooks, runs conferences, and shares practical information about lean thinking and practice. Visit lean.org for more information.