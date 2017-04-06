Frankfurt, Germany and Biel, Switzerland, 6th April 2017.

SMIXIN AG, a leading Swiss clean-tech company, was recently presented with a special award – the prestigious "AIT: Innovation for Architecture and Technology" award, for its highly innovative hand washing station, COMBI. SMIXIN received this award at ISH 2017 – the world’s largest fair for sanitary equipment - on 14.03.2017.

The COMBI water-saving hand washing station brings together the functions of water, soap & paper dispenser, sink and bin in a confined and controlled space. Further, the COMBI saves approximately 90% of water and 60% of soap versus a conventional hand washing device. SMIXIN's technology relies on the uniquely patented "Smart Mixing Unit", which allows for an optimal mix of water, air, and soap. The SMIXIN hand washing systems are driven by complex electronics and touch-free technology to eliminate the risk of germ propagation. They can be linked to a cloud server with a WLAN transmitter, for a fully remote management of multiple COMBIs installed in various locations of a building.

These hygiene aspects, the resource-saving advantages and the features of the COMBI were highlighted by the jury while giving away the award. The COMBI is meant for use inside and/or outside the washing rooms in offices, buildings, large public spaces and quick serving restaurants.

SMIXIN AG is a limited company by shares and is registered in the canton of Berne, Switzerland. It was established in December 2009 as a spin-off of Creaholic, a Swiss innovation factory founded by Elmar Mock, co-inventor of the Swatch. The SMIXIN technology was originally developed within Creaholic and is covered by three international patent families, all of which have been granted. The SMIXIN technology enables the optimal dosing, metering and mixing of soap, water, and air. As a part of our expansion, we are leveraging the embedded electronics to connect the devices to a network and promote our connectivity modules.

For additional information, contact Eric Ballestraz at eric.ballestraz@smixin.com,

or call on +41 32 366 64 00.

The PDF File is also available here: http://www.smixin.com/news/