True Influence announced today the further international expansion of its Demand Generation Services. These regions now join the existing geographical offerings of the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and India.

This strategic growth was fueled by existing customer demand and will provide a number of value-added benefits to new and existing customers, including:



An extended pool of quality prospects curated by True Influence’s dynamic Intent Monitoring and flagship platform, InsightBASE

Access to a broader audience and more marketing assets within new regions

Continued 99.1% accuracy rating through True Influence’s TripleCheck® quality control process.

Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence, said in the following statement: "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our Demand Generation Services. We have increased our geographic reach to deliver key benefits and targeted sales pipelines to our customers worldwide. We created InsightBASE to aggregate Intent Signal data from the world’s enterprise economies, in three major languages providing all this from one source.”

The statement continued, “Our products are consistently of high quality, in line with True Influence’s superior levels of customer service, giving our customers an impressive 99.1% accuracy rating for leads, across a total of 40 countries worldwide. This expansion came at the request of our customers, as they trust what we do, see the ROI and want more.”

The new geographies within today’s expansion include the following major markets:

English Language Geographies: Sweden, Norway, Finland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

Spanish Language Geographies: Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

French Language Geographies: France, Belgium, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia.

Portuguese Language Geographies: Portugal and Brazil expansion planned for Q3 2017.

About InsightBASE

InsightBASE is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) Platform which monitors and curates online behavioral signals to help marketers identify and engage customers when they are ready to buy. InsightBASE and its Demand Generation Services monitor Intent Signals™ so marketers can operate ahead of the curve.

About True Influence

True Influence is the market leader in B2B targeting and innovative fact-based account marketing. Its customers include Google, IBM, Time Warner, and Oracle, among others. To learn more about True Influence and its InsightBASE Demand Generation Services, contact them to request a product demonstration, visit: http://www.trueinfluence.com.