Fareportal Named Top Tier Supplier by China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Awards

Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair and OneTravel, has been awarded the Top Tier Supplier Award by China Eastern Airlines based on sales performance in 2016. This award is given annually to recognize the top sellers of China Eastern Airlines tickets during the previous year.

China Eastern Airlines operates non-stop flights to Shanghai from five North American gateways including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Vancouver and Honolulu.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by China Eastern Airlines as a Top Tier Supplier,” said Thomas Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal. “Our ability to support our partners is a direct result of our investments in our staff, products, and technology offering a better experience for our customers and greater success for our partners.”

