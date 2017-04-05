Cross Pixel Media Bolsters Its Mobile Data through Adbrain Partnership

“Cross Pixel has already seen a 40% increase in scale in just over two months, highlighting Adbrain’s ability to take targeting and measurement to the next level.”

Cross Pixel Media, the leading provider of high performance audience data, has partnered with Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent digital identity technology. The collaboration will expand Cross Pixel’s existing rich and powerful audience data from desktop into mobile apps.

Adbrain was selected as the preferred partner following an evaluation process of the scale and accuracy of its data. Another factor in the decision was that Adbrain does not buy or sell media, which makes its data easily integrated with the main DSPs and for companies like Cross Pixel to leverage Adbrain and better monetize their data.

“We initially chose to evaluate Adbrain due its media-agnostic approach and its distinct capacity to match users across devices. We were impressed by their ability to extend our high-quality audience data into the mobile in-app space,” said Jeffrey Weitman, President & COO, Cross Pixel Media. “Through 2017, we expect to see adoption of the newly created Cross Pixel Mobile In-App audiences grow to become a significant revenue line and material part of Cross Pixel's overall business.”

“We’re proud to have taken Cross Pixel from proof-of-concept to action in such a short amount of time,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “Cross Pixel has already seen a 40% increase in scale in just over two months, highlighting Adbrain’s ability to take targeting and measurement to the next level.”

About Cross Pixel Media

Cross Pixel is the leading provider of high-performance audience data and information for the real-time advertising industry. Utilizing Cross Pixel’s proprietary data management technology, the company creates targeted audiences in real-time based on keyword searches or specific intent behaviors that can be accessed via programmatic advertising platforms.

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global provider of intelligent digital identity technology, which powers the smartest advertisers, agencies and technology vendors alike. Consumers are seamlessly moving across devices throughout the day, and this behavior makes it difficult to identify and reach the right people. Adbrain makes sense of this multi-screen world by allowing marketers to understand who their audiences are, enabling both precise and innovative cross-device applications from media buying to analytics and attribution. Adbrain is a high-growth enterprise technology company with offices across the US and Europe, backed by leading institutional investors including Cisco, Octopus Ventures and Notion Capital.