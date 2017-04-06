Slone Partners presented me with this incredible opportunity and guided me through the entire process, opening a new door to advance my career, stated Daniel Brazell, CEO of La Peer Health Systems.

Executive search firm, Slone Partners, announces the placement of Daniel Brazell, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer with La Peer Health Systems. Brazell is a recognized industry expert with a proven track record in outpatient surgery management, business strategy, and process improvement.

Located in Beverly Hills, La Peer Health Systems is a privately held, state-of-the-art surgery center composed of world-renowned surgeons and highly trained nurses. The independent healthcare provider is committed to providing the highest quality of patient care paired with the most advanced treatments.

In his new role, Brazell will oversee and manage operations, quality, marketing, billing, reimbursement, business development, and finance. His leadership and broad health-wellness experience will be instrumental in achieving La Peer’s patient acquisition and revenue growth objectives.

"La Peer Health Systems was seeking an established leader with extensive industry knowledge and a results-driven approach to support and further expand its leadership position as an independent outpatient care provider. We worked closely with the La Peer management team and key stakeholders to find the right candidate to fulfill all of the position’s requirements. Daniel Brazell stood out as the ideal match. In addition to having the appropriate skills, expertise, and overall professional background, he is also a perfect cultural fit for La Peer,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners.

“La Peer Health Systems sets the bar high for private healthcare providers across the nation and internationally with its leading-edge treatment options, its highly sophisticated equipment, and its incredibly talented surgical and managerial staff. It is with great honor that I join this outstanding team and look forward to further expanding La Peer’s growth trajectory while maintaining its mission to deliver the greatest quality of services to its patients. Slone Partners presented me with this incredible opportunity and guided me through the entire process, opening a new door to advance my career,” stated Daniel Brazell, CEO of La Peer Health Systems.

Prior to joining La Peer Health Systems, Brazell served as Senior Director of Operations at Surgical Care Affiliates/DISC Sports and Spine, as Vice President of Business Development at Sovereign Healthcare/Cedars Sinai/Karlan-Jobe Institute, and as Vice President of Operations at ONRAD Medical Group, Inc. He also holds several leadership roles including Chairman of Business Development Committee (Physician and Ancillary), Chairman of Risk Assessment Committee, Chairman of Policy and Procedures Committee, Administrative Director of Medical Directors Boards, and DISC ASC Board Member.

Brazell received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of California, Riverside and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration from Loma Linda University.

About Slone Partners

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

For more information on Slone Partners, please visit http://www.slonepartners.com.