The Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) today announced that this year’s show will feature a record number of exhibiting companies. Presented by the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA), Production Machining and Modern Machine Shop, the three-day event takes place April 25-27, 2017, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

The PMTS 2017 exhibit hall already includes more than 285 leading suppliers of machine tools, materials, tooling, software, services and components for precision machined parts production.

Along with a record exhibit hall, PMTS will feature free educational opportunities both on and off the show floor. Beginning before the exhibit hall opens, PMPA will host six sessions covering coatings, regulation, 3D printing, fluids, ultrasonic machining and skiving. The PMTS show floor will include expert-led technical sessions and live demonstrations highlighting the latest machining products and process. These popular sessions and demonstrations are free to attend.

Bringing additional value to attending, PMTS visitors will again benefit from access to the Parts Cleaning pavilion at PMTS and the annual Reliable Plant Tradeshow and Conference.

About Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS)

Presented by the Precision Machined Products Association and co-presented by Production Machining Products Finishing and Modern Machine Shop, the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) addresses product technology, process innovation and business development in the precision machined parts industry. Founded in 2001, the biennial event includes an exhibit hall, machining demonstrations, show floor knowledge centers and classroom style technical sessions.

Tradeshow Executive recognized PMTS 2013 and 2015 as "Fastest 50" events.

