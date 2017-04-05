Anyone who works out knows that reducing fatigue, fueling muscles and speeding recovery time are key to getting results. MLAB™ is powering those results with stimoVEX™, a pre-workout formula that is one of the first to use Setria® Performance Blend, a patent-pending mix of L-Citrulline and glutathione that enhances and prolongs production of nitric oxide (NO).

Nitric oxide is important for proper functioning of the body’s circulatory system, plus removal of ammonia and lactate. Keeping NO levels at optimal levels can diminish fatigue, support immune health and provide antioxidant protection.* Studies have shown that Kyowa’s Setria® Performance Blend support NO production and sustains NO blood levels twice as long as comparable doses of L-Arginine or L-Citrulline.*

Dr. Phil Harvey, Ph.D. explains, “We were so pleased to partner with Kyowa on this new and exciting product from MLAB™ calledstimoVEX. Driven by Kyowa’s Setria® Performance Blend patent-pending mix of L-citrulline and glutathione, stimoVEX is a high stimulant and extreme pre-workout using only science-based and highest quality ingredients available. We are confident that the formula, great taste and overall performance of stimoVEX will exceed your expectations of a premier pre-workout product. You just have to give it a try.”

stimoVEX™ combines Setria® Performance Blend with nine other carefully selected ingredients. The specifically optimizes muscle power output, endurance and overall workout experience, supports and sustains nitric oxide levels in the blood and delays mental fatigue and sharpens agility and focus.* For best results, one scoop of stimoVEX™ should be mixed with eight to 16 ounces of cold water and taken 15 to 30 minutes before your workout.

Setria® is a well-studied and unique form of L-Glutathione that is stable when exposed to stomach acid for enhanced absorption.* It provides intracellular antioxidant support, benefits cellular detoxification, and supports a healthy immune response.* Glutathione helps protect the body’s cells from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins.* Setria® Glutathione is made through a patented fermentation process and is patent-pending for increasing natural killer (NK) cell activity. It is pure, vegetarian, and allergen-free.*

L-Citrulline plays a key role in metabolizing and regulating NO levels in the body. It is used in supplements and other applications for heart health and sports nutrition.

For more information about MLAB™ stimoVEX™, visit http://mlabsupps.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/StimoVex%20PIS.pdf.

About MLAB™/Max Muscle

Established in 1990, is the premier franchise specializing in Sports Nutrition. Max Muscle offers a diverse but integrated product mix of innovative nutritional supplements, fashionable athletic apparel and magazine publishing that targets a broad consumer base with a true passion for fitness and health.http://www.mlabsupps.com/.

Founded by athletes committed to living a healthy lifestyle that exercise and nutrition provides, Max Muscle manufactures a high quality line of sports nutrition products and custom athletic apparel that has remained popular for over a decade.

About Setria® Performance Blend

Setria® Performance Blend is a new, branded, patent-pending blend of L-citrulline and Setria® glutathione – Kyowa’s Setria® Performance Blend. Studies have shown that this blend supports NO production, and sustains NO levels in the bloodstream twice as long as comparable doses of l-arginine or l-citrulline.

Setria® Performance Blend may:



Support NO levels post-workout*

Sustain NO levels post-workout*

Aid in vasodilation to help fuel muscles*

For more information about Setria® Performance Blend and Setria® Glutathione, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including Cognizin® Citicoline, Lumistor® L-Hydroxyproline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as Sustamine® L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.