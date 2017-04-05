Increasing complexity in supply chain and global cost pressures are driving buyers to look for service providers who can deliver end-to-end SCM solutions that go beyond the traditional boundaries of procurement, logistics, and inventory management

The dynamic Supply Chain Management (SCM) sourcing market is highly fragmented, highly competitive and growing, according to Everest Group. In examining the capabilities and market success of the 11 leaders in the SCM sourcing industry, Everest Group reports a growing interest in SCM as buyers seem more open to outsourcing while providers are willing to make investments to expand their suite of services.

“Increasing complexity in supply chain and global cost pressures are driving buyers to look for service providers who can deliver end-to-end SCM solutions that go beyond the traditional boundaries of procurement, logistics, and inventory management,” explains Megan Weis, vice president at Everest Group. “Service providers have also realized that with maturing market and increasing competition in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing and Procurement Outsourcing, SCM is a lucrative market to tap into.”

Announcing the SCM Services Market Leaders

In its newly released report, “Supply Chain Management (SCM) – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2017”, Everest Group explores the delivery capabilities and market success of 11 SCM service providers. Everest Group has identified the following Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants:



Leaders: Accenture, Genpact and TCS

Major Contenders: Capgemini, GEP, HCL, Infosys, OnProcess and WNS

Aspirants: EXL and Wipro

Highlights:



TCS, Accenture, Genpact and Infosys control over 50 percent of the SCM market

Traditional BPO providers dominate the SCM landscape; they have leveraged their existing finance and accounting outsourcing (FAO) and procurement outsourcing (PO) relationships to cross-sell and up-sell SCM services to clients.

Some providers, such as OnProcess, have leveraged their niche set of offerings to show high growth in the market.

The provider landscape varies significantly across geographies with different providers focusing on specific regions; Accenture and OnProcess lead in the Americas, TCS and Capgemeni excel in EMEA, and TCS and WND dominate in APAC.

The provider landscape is highly fragmented in terms of leadership in different buyer industries; for example, Accenture and Genpact excel in manufacturing, OnProcess and TCS command nearly half the market in hi-tech and telecom, Genpact represents nearly a quarter of the market in retail and consumer product goods, and WNS and EXL lead in travel and logistics.

The SCM adoption by the SMB segment is growing and represents significant opportunities. A few providers (namely, EXL and TCS) have followed a targeted approach to build clientele in the mid-market segment while WNS is the only provider that has carved out a niche in the small-buyers segment.

About the PEAK Matrix™

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers. Everest Group recently announced a recalibrated methodology, in which innovation, intellectual property and technology take center stage.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness. What sets Everest Group apart is the integration of deep sourcing knowledge, problem-solving skills and original research. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.evererstgrp.com.

