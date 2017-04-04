Four shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been included among the leading entertainment lawyers in Variety’s Legal Impact Report: Daniel H. Black, Joel A. Katz, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart. The report highlights the globe’s most impactful attorneys in the entertainment industry over the past year. Black, Katz, and Rosenbloum are shareholders in Greenberg Traurig’s Entertainment & Media Practice, while Rosengart is a shareholder in the firm’s Media and Entertainment Litigation Practice.

Black, chair of Greenberg Traurig’s West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has extensive experience in the television, motion picture, and digital media arenas, having practiced law both in the major studio and law firm settings. Equally comfortable in the traditional and new media areas, representing corporations and individuals, he has served as lead counsel on numerous transactions with the major motion picture studios and television networks, in addition to major internet content producing, licensing, and advertising entities. His clients include production and distribution, internet, and video game companies, as well as advertising agencies, show runners and producers, and on-air television and sports personalities. Black also possesses substantial experience in representing internationally-based clients in their entertainment endeavors.

Chair of the firm’s Global Entertainment and Media Practice, Katz, the number-one-ranked entertainment attorney in Billboard magazine’s ‘Power 100’ list of most powerful executives in the music business, has been called "the dealmaker who thinks outside the box." The world’s most famous entertainers place their trust in him to craft the breakthrough deals that boost their careers, cultivate their talents, and safeguard their assets. His star-studded client roster includes music industry legends from an array of genres, as well as music producers, record companies, concert promoters, and corporate heavy hitters. A powerful force in the entertainment industry, Katz is an energetic and influential contributor who has played a profound role in shaping his profession and also in spearheading philanthropic endeavors in education and in cancer research.

Rosenbloum, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the leading attorneys globally in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology, and represents dozens of leading technology companies and digital service providers that negotiate licensing deals with entertainment content owners. He also represents numerous recording artists, entertainment industry executives, and institutions, such as The Recording Academy and The Latin Recording Academy. Rosenbloum has over 20 years of experience negotiating complex content agreements with record companies, music publishing companies, music publishing rights organizations, motion picture studios, television networks, and various independent content providers and aggregators.

Rosengart, a member of the firm’s Media and Entertainment Litigation practice, is also based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. He is a former law clerk to Justice David Souter on the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney, and Justice Department Trial Attorney. Recently named one of California’s Top-100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association, Rosengart is noted for his deep and diverse trial experience and expertise, where he has served as lead counsel in more than 20 trials. His practice has focused on the representation of a number of Academy-Award-nominated and winning writers, directors, and actors, as well as film production companies, in high-profile, complex entertainment litigation matters and trials ranging from breach of contract to defamation to significant film and television disputes

Read the complete Variety article here.

