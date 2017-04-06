Kovels Top 10 Antiques & Collectibles Searches

No. 1 -- Fenton glass bowl

Antiques and collectibles searches on the website Kovels.com are often due to news of an interesting collection, a record price, or an amazing find that sends collectors off to do research. Pottery, porcelain, glass, and metals like silver, pewter, brass and copper are always popular with collectors and frequently searched. The Kovels have fine-tuned their search results for the first quarter 2017 and here are the 10 of the most searched-for antiques and collectibles categories that creating interest among collectors and dealers.

1. Fenton (Pictured is a Fenton Blackberry Open Edge bowl. Price: $35.)

2. Depression glass

3. Bavaria

4. Wedgwood

5. McCoy

6. Stoves

7. Delft

8. Capo-di-Monte

9. Occupied Japan

10. Nippon

The one that causes the most confusion is Capo-di-Monte. A very famous name in Italian porcelain, it was first used for porcelain made in Naples, Italy, from 1743 to 1759 and then in Spain until 1821. The name, molds, and marks were then bought and used by another company. Today, the Capo-di-Monte name and mark are used on cheaper pieces made in Italy, not by the original old companies. This causes confusion for new collectors. Searches show prices for old and new pieces.

For more prices, marks, and information, search the online price guide at Kovels.com and see Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2017.

Terry Kovel is America’s foremost authority on antiques and collectibles. She is the well-known columnist and author of more than 100 books on antiques and collecting. The 50th annual Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide will be published later this year. The 2017 edition is currently available at Kovelsonlinestore.com and local bookstores. Terry Kovel will discuss antiques and collectibles topics with accredited media. Photographs are available. Contact pr(at)kovels(dot)com.

About Kovels.com

Kovels.com, created by Terry Kovel and her daughter, Kim Kovel, provides collectors and researchers with up-to-date and accurate information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry Kovel and her late husband, Ralph. Since then, the Kovels have written some of America’s most popular books and articles about antiques, including the best-selling Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2017. The website, Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers more than a million free prices, and includes a free weekly email, “Kovels Komments.” It gives readers a bird’s-eye view of the market through the latest news, auction reports, a Marks Dictionary, readers’ questions and answers and much more.

Contact Information:

Liz Lillis

216.752.2252

Pr(at)kovels(dot)com