BLUE Software (http://www.bluesoftware.com), the leading provider of label and artwork management (LAM) solutions, and 1WorldSync (http://www.1worldsync.com), the leading multi-enterprise product information network, have partnered to deliver turnkey solutions to address the growing demands of e-commerce to their large customer base.

BLUE Software serves a large group of customers in the CPG, retail, pharmaceutical and medical devices industries who leverage BLUE’s SaaS-based, advanced LAM solutions to manage end-to-end packaging and label creation, storing the final, approved and audited digital file with all product information required for e-commerce, retailers and customers alike.

1WorldSync is the preeminent player in product information, sharing authentic, trusted content with global brands, retailers and eTailers. Focusing on five verticals: CPG and retail, healthcare, food service, hardlines and general merchandise, 1WorldSync is a trusted source of product information for a large community of trading partners worldwide.

“Providing an outlet for companies to share their audited product information through the 1WorldSync platform allows companies to leverage established investments both on their label and artwork process as well as their data distribution infrastructure,” said Frank Kovacs, Vice President Strategic Alliances at BLUE Software. “We have been in discussions with several of our mutual customers, and the potential to leverage authentic and approved data that resides in the BLUE domain directly to retailers and e-commerce initiatives has been very exciting to them,” concluded Frank.

Dan Wilkinson, 1WorldSync’s Chief Commercial Officer furthers, “Our goal is to provide customers with simple, trusted solutions to share product information with all of their trading networks. This is a continued effort, requiring a system that enables streamlined processes to update data as information and labeling regulations change over time. Partnering with BLUE is an important milestone in this effort and one we know will greatly benefit our mutual customers. Our customers are now empowered to take advantage of previous investments in data distribution and product label and artwork development and are armed with a secure and fast network to leverage their digital assets and transform them into valuable customer information.”

About BLUE Software

BLUE Software’s leading enterprise label and artwork management applications enable its CPG, retail, pharmaceutical and medical device clients to satisfy the rigorous demands of creative, brand and regulatory compliance. By leveraging SaaS based collaboration and workflow tools, BLUE dramatically improves efficiency KPIs around label development and deployment for more than 100,000 users, 12,000 brands and 5,000 companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.bluesoftware.com.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions.

Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.