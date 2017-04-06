The Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) has announced the line-up of complimentary machining demonstrations and technical sessions taking during PMTS 2017, April 25-27, 2017, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

Live demonstration highlights include immersive demos of next generation machining, workholding, material handling and control technologies. Expert-led technical session topics include machine monitoring, parts cleaning, metrology, automation, cutting tool technology and more.

These free, interactive live demonstrations and technical sessions have become a highlight of the biennial PMTS, which is presented by the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA), Production Machining and Modern Machine Shop. Complete details are available at http://www.PMTS.com.

In addition to the complimentary technical program, PMTS 2017 will feature a record number of exhibiting companies displaying the latest machine tools, cutting tools, workholding, material and material handling, software, materials and metrology for precision turning and high volume part production.

PMTS 2017 pre-registration is free and access to all exhibits, live demonstrations, technical sessions and the co-located Reliable Plant show.

For more information, contact Anne Von Moll, Registrar at: 513-527-8800 or info(at)pmts(dot)com

About Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS)

Presented by the Precision Machined Products Association and co-presented by Production Machining Products Finishing and Modern Machine Shop, the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) addresses product technology, process innovation and business development in the precision machined parts industry. Founded in 2001, the biennial event includes an exhibit hall, machining demonstrations, show floor knowledge centers and classroom style technical sessions.

Tradeshow Executive recognized PMTS 2013 and 2015 as "Fastest 50" events.

