DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) (http://www.drtstrategies.com), a leading management and technology solutions firm, announced today that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company the contract to support the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) in creating a cloud-based enterprise solution for the agency’s new OWCP Workers’ Compensation System (OWCS). OWCS will be a mission critical single platform that modernizes four existing workers’ compensation systems, enabling the agency to streamline the review, distribution and administration of benefits of American workers covered by the DOL OWCP. The value of the DOL’s single contract award is $52 million over seven years.

“Making a truly positive impact for our nation’s citizens is what drives our company and our people,” commented Michael Duffy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at DRT Strategies. “We look forward to deploying our talented technology teams to help the Department of Labor develop and deploy a modernized OWCS enterprise platform that will help Americans apply for and receive appropriate compensation benefits resulting from work-related incidents. OWCP has an important mission within our government and we are proud that they selected DRT to help them realize their vision for a better way to serve the American worker.”

To support the DOL, DRT’s team includes Acuity Systems, LLC.

About Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs

The Office of Workers' Compensation Programs administers four major disability compensation programs which provide wage replacement benefits, medical treatment, vocational rehabilitation, and other benefits to certain workers or their dependents who experience work-related injury or occupational disease. These programs serve the specific employee groups who are covered under the relevant statutes and regulations by mitigating the financial burden resulting from workplace injury. These programs include:



Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation program

Federal Employees' Compensation Program

Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Program

Coal Mine Workers' Compensation Program

About DRT Strategies

DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) is a leading management and technology consulting firm providing information technology (IT) solutions, health information management, program management, and financial management solutions to federal agencies, the U. S. Navy and enterprise clients in the technology and financial services sectors. The company holds ISO 9001:2008 certification, has achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3, and is a certified woman-owned, small business (WOSB). DRT is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, California, Atlanta, Georgia, and Kansas City, Missouri. More information on the company can be found at http://www.drtstrategies.com.

About Acuity Systems

Acuity Systems is a leading solutions provider of cloud-based, big data analytics platforms and applications for the Government, enabling agencies to interpret data of any type from any source. Acuity’s solutions are uniquely architected to help its customers transform Data to Insight to Value. Its analytics platform integrates the latest open source technologies to deliver high performance, scalable and future-proof analytics applications.