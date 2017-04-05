Sales Focus Inc. Adds 6 New Clients in March

"Sales Focus was able to analyze our market and direct our sales efforts towards the most lucrative opportunities. Knowledge, process and focus were brought into our business from the very beginning of our engagement," CEO, iJet Travel Intelligence.

Over the past 20 years SFI has been recognized as the world’s leader in Intelligent Sales Outsourcing Solutions. Their “Full Service Sales Solution” provides their clients a team of experts including Executive Management, Human Resources, Financial Management, Recruiters, Leader Generation and Feet On The Street Sales Teams.

In March, Sales Focus has added 6 New Clients, covering a wide range of industries. Volusion, an Ecommerce Website Solution Company has hired outside sales reps in Austin Texas. Choice Care, a Diversified Cloud Based Claim/Billing System has added outside sales reps to Atlanta, Georgia. MARCOA, a California based Marketing/ Advertising for military relocation added outside sales reps in Arizona and outside reps in New Jersey. Carepax, a company that specializes in Individualized Packing Solution for Medication has added outside sales reps in New York. Lead Without a Title in New Jersey has hired an inside sales rep for leadership development, and Swim Lesson Club, a mobile swim lesson company has hired an inside sales rep in Florida.

Due to the expansion of its intelligent sales solutions products and programs, Sales Focus, Inc. has been the recipient of multiple honors and awards. The firm appeared on the list of Inc. 500/5000 fastest growing companies in 2012 and 2013. It was named one of the “Fastest 50” by SmartCEO magazine in 2011 - 2015, and was listed on Build 100 and Tech 2000 as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2016 Sales Focus was awarded the Excellence Award for Client Services, Smart CEO Future 50 and Excellence Award for Recruiting.

“We’re proud to have the privilege of working with some of the world’s most recognized brands, such as Sprint, NRG Energy, General Electric, British Petroleum and AT&T, to name a few,” said Horwath. “With our continued growth and expansion into new services and new markets we continue to focus on our core commitments to our clients, Immediate Revenue Generation, Reduced Cost, Brand Protection and providing Sales Intelligence.”

ABOUT SALES FOCUS, INC.

Sales Focus, Inc. is a sales solutions provider that focuses exclusively on developing dedicated sales teams for organizations that require a greater sales reach in the United States and Globally. Founded in 1998, Sales Focus Inc. pioneered the sales outsourcing industry by deploying dedicated outsourced sales teams that are recruited, trained and managed to meet each clients’ revenue goals. Sales Focus Inc. utilizes its S.O.L.D.™ process to build a sales plan, implement the plan and manage inside sales or feet-on-the-street, business-to-business sales teams that excel in client acquisition in the SMB marketplace. To discuss Sales Focus, Inc.’s cost containment and profit enhancement solutions, or for more information about Sales Focus and their other innovative products, call 410-442-5600 or visit the website at http://www.SalesFocusInc.com and request a free white paper.