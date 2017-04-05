Dude Solutions Today’s business climate and top executives expect facility departments to support their operational budgets and requests for capital investments with solid data

There is growing demand for facilities data says a new Dude Solutions survey of more than 500 building owners, facility and maintenance managers conducted by Building Operating Management magazine.

More than two-thirds of the facility managers surveyed report increased interest in operations or maintenance data analysis and reporting over the past 12-18 months, with 20 percent calling the increase significant. The survey shows that a growing number of facility managers understand how data and business intelligence can help operate their facilities more efficiently, justify capital and operating budgets, and communicate the value of operations work. At the same time, most find their efforts to produce and analyze this data constrained.

“Many of the survey findings echo what our clients are saying about data-driven business decisions in operations – it is a must have but there are complications including tight budgets, a lack of training and an unfamiliarity with current technology options,” said Nick Mirisis, vice president of marketing for Dude Solutions, a leading cloud-based provider of operations management solutions. “Today’s business climate and top executives expect facility departments to support their operational budgets and requests for capital investments with solid data.”

Despite this increased demand, only 11 percent of facility managers surveyed said their executives understand the complexity and volume of operations work required and just 11 percent indicate having visibility into the true budgets necessary to maintain equipment and optimize operations.

The three types of data most in demand are equipment performance data, energy and utility consumption and improvement cost justification data. Unfortunately, more than 40 percent of those surveyed rate their ability to provide accurate operations performance data as adequate or poor.

More than half of respondents also said that it is important to benchmark their organization’s efficiencies against their peers – both to identify areas of improvement and demonstrate success to executive management.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The Dude Solutions survey was sent via email to 30,000 subscribers of Building Operating Management (building owners, facility managers) and Facility Maintenance Decisions (maintenance/engineering managers) magazines on in November 2016. The survey garnered 533 qualified responses, for an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 4.23 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

