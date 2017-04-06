Edible Silicon Valley, http://www.ediblesiliconvalley.com, the regional magazine and online resource that focuses solely on how residents can “eat, drink, grow and think” about local, seasonal food and beverages, has a new publisher.

Catherine Nunes, a long-time Los Altos resident and marketing executive, has taken over the four-year-old publication with the goal of making Edible Silicon Valley the go-to source for the diverse and abundant local food scene in the Bay Area Peninsula and South Bay, alongside the 100 other Edible regions across the US and Canada.

“There are many good sources for information about entertainment in San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, but Edible Silicon Valley is the only publication devoted entirely to the regional flavors and trends of our local food and beverage scene,” she said. “We want to be the gathering place – through our print magazine, website, online newsletter and events – that brings like-minded people together to participate in our local food movement.”

According to Nunes, the local food movement in the Silicon Valley region is both unique and booming. Silicon Valley companies have direct relationships with farmers for their employee cafeterias. Organizations like POST (Peninsula Open Space Trust) are purchasing property to preserve as farmland. Neighbors are supplying local restaurants with backyard produce. Foraging is growing increasingly popular, even in public parks and the Pacific Ocean coastline. Students grow and sell their produce at their schools’ own farmers markets. Local farmers not only sell fresh produce at community farmers markets but also offer fresh door-to-door delivery through CSA’s. Startups envision ways to combine food and technology.

“We’re lucky to live in Northern California where we can source almost everything we eat within a hundred miles,” said Nunes. “As interest in hyper-local food grows nationally, people here want to know where their food comes from, whether it’s grown sustainably, how government food policy affects local farmers and how to enjoy the abundant harvests before us. Edible Silicon Valley will continue to showcase local farmers, restaurants and markets and celebrate the fun and healthy lifestyle unique to Silicon Valley.”

Published quarterly, the Spring 2017 issue is due to be sent to subscribers and made available at select restaurants and retailers starting April 10. The issue will include articles on chefs that serve fresh ingredients from their on-site gardens, the legacy of pioneer winemaker Kathryn Kennedy and other women winemakers she inspired, a tour of fresh dining in Willow Glen, “clean” soup recipes from local author and nationally-acclaimed nutritionist and chef Rebecca Katz, backyard beekeeping with the help of the local Guilds, growing and tasting edible flowers, planting from seeds, a roundup of community gardens and what’s "growing" on here in the Bay Area.

Edible Silicon Valley is part of Edible Communities, a James Beard Foundation award-winning family of 100 locally owned and licensed magazines devoted to the local food movement. Celebrating its 15th anniversary this spring, Edible Communities’ publications have become an influential voice in the food world by keeping focused and passionate about local food, how it’s grown and harvested, what defines regional flavors and trends, and how to prepare and present food in a way that’s rooted in local culture. Over six million Edible magazines are published every year, with a reported AAM (Alliance for Audited Media) circulation larger than Bon Appetit, Eating Well and Food & Wine and nearly five times the size of Saveur and Rodale’s Organic Life.

Nunes' career spans several marketing and publishing endeavors that converge in her new role as publisher of a magazine focused on food, drink and community. Nunes led the desktop publishing group and direct marketing advertising at Apple Computer for several years before holding executive marketing positions at several global companies. She was a founding member of an ecommerce wine startup in addition to leading branding programs for food, wine and retail ventures. She is the founder and publisher of Time Too, a series of award-winning family and baby scheduling journals and parenting tools. Active in the Los Altos community, she participates in and coordinates community advocacy groups to preserve historic public lands (including orchards) and protect community resources.

Edible Silicon Valley is available for subscription at http://www.ediblesiliconvalley.com. Readers can also sign up for informative newsletters offering local food and wine news, seasonal recipes and connections to gardening and cooking resources as well as a calendar of local food, wine and beer related events.

Follow us on:

Instagram @ediblesiliconvalley

Twitter @edible_sv

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EdibleSiliconValley/

Media Contact:

Krause Taylor Associates for Edible Silicon Valley

Barbara Krause

408.981.2429

barbara(at)krause-taylor(dot)com