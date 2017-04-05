Continental Control Systems Moves to Longmont, Colorado

"After a long search throughout the front range, Longmont appears to be the perfect location for our employees and for our growing company" added Kent Sabin, Director of Operations.

Continental Control Systems a manufacturer of high accuracy electric power metering and custom monitoring equipment recently announced their relocation to Longmont, Colorado.

Located in Boulder County, Longmont first established in 1871, is the home to nearly 3500 licensed businesses providing a new corporate location close to Front Range Community College, public transportation, as well as a variety of nearby restaurants and hotels. While still close to Denver and the Denver airport, the new location also positions itself nicely between Colorado University, Boulder and Colorado State University, Ft. Collins.

With a new facility of over 16,000 square feet, CCS was able to double its manufacturing space, office space and engineering development labs. “A long time resident of Boulder, after nearly 20 years in Boulder, CCS just needed more space, more resources and the convenient commuting that Boulder County provides,” said Kent Sabin, Director of Operations. “After a long search throughout the front range, Longmont appears to be the perfect location for our employees and for our growing company,” added Sabin.

Founded in 1995, Colorado-based Continental Control Systems specializes in electric power metering and monitoring equipment for the measurement of energy and power production and consumption. The company’s solutions are designed to provide information on electrical systems in a variety of communication protocols including Modbus, BACnet, LonWorks, and kWh pulse. Applications for WattNode® meters include building automation, energy management, tenant sub-metering, performance verification/evaluation/diagnostics, and LEED certification. Continental Control Systems products are listed or recognized by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. with a safety certification for use in both the United States and Canada (cUL).