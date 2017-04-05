Acara Business Institute This research will help to establish benchmark standards and provide insights to help practices to improve and grow.

Acara Partners has launched a comprehensive national survey for the aesthetic medical industry to gain insights and benchmark data on this rapidly growing business vertical.

The survey is being conducted by Acara Partners’ newest entity, the Acara Business Institute, which will officially launch in the fall of 2017 and provide industry intelligence, research, education, and more for those in the business of medical aesthetics.

Francis Acunzo, CEO of Acara Partners, chairman of the Acara Business Institute, and the founder of the medical spa movement in the United States, believes this research will greatly benefit those running a practice as well as the industry as a whole.

“With this survey we are looking to capture the trends and develop best practices that are backed up through research and data,” Acunzo commented. “The aesthetic medical field is blossoming in so many ways, and this research will help to establish benchmark standards and provide insights to help practices to improve and grow.”

The survey covers all aspects of running a medical aesthetic practice, and should be completed by those directly involved in the practice – owners, physicians, practice managers, nurses, medical directors, or marketing directors. In total, the survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

As a thank you for participating in this survey, Acara Business Institute will provide each participant with a free copy of the published research results and analysis (to be released in the spring of 2017). In addition, all participants will be eligible to select a FREE website audit, social media audit, or brand audit for your practice from Reach Beyond Marketing, the leading marketing and digital communications agency in the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

Please click here to access the 2017 Acara Business Institute National Survey on the Aesthetic Medical Industry.

About Acara Partners

Francis and Colleen Acunzo are recognized pioneers in the Medical Aesthetics industry. Driven by their passion for success, this entrepreneurial husband-and-wife team applied their years of experience when they co-founded Acara Partners in 2003. Their dedication has established Acara Partners as the industry’s quintessential, comprehensive business advisory, marketing, advertising and digital agency.

Acara’s team of experts integrates knowledge of strategic planning, digital marketing, web development, graphic design and social media management to drive growth, revenue and profits for their clients. With an impressive roster of over 165 current and past clients across the United States, as well as internationally, Acara is known for leading the Medical Aesthetic industry growth spurt, as well as doubling the revenue of many of the businesses they partner with.

To learn more about Acara Partners, please visit: http://www.acarapartners.com.

About Reach Beyond Marketing

Acara Partners also operates Reach Beyond Marketing, a marketing and digital communications agency. Reach Beyond is led by industry experts in all aspects of communication and digital marketing – social media, web development, graphic design, content creation, video and photography, search engine optimization, paid ad campaigns, branding and logo development, and marketing strategy.

For more information on Reach Beyond Marketing, please visit: http://www.reachbeyondmarketing.com.

About Acara Business Institute

The Acara Business Institute (ABI) will launch in the fall of 2017 as an educational hub for all business intelligence as it pertains to medical aesthetics. ABI membership will provide industry intelligence through online education, published research, master classes, trends reports, and events for physicians, practice managers, practice owners, providers, and aesthetic industry executives.