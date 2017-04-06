Zuka Beauty Lounge Hosts Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting

“We are so excited to be offering many new services, not previously provided, such as innovative and restorative skin therapy, waxing and makeup applications.”

Zuka Beauty Lounge announced today the grand reopening event of the salon in Aventura, Florida. The event was hosted on Wednesday, March 22nd at 6:00pm to celebrate the new brand and to formalize the transition of new ownership. Nearly 100 attendees, including customers, friends, and salon staff came to celebrate and support the new launch.

“We are thrilled to unveil the new Skin Care Center and exciting fresh look to our customers at Zuka Beauty,” said new owner, Julie Saad. “The event was an opportunity for us to share the refreshed atmosphere, while reinforcing our commitment to our longtime customers and talented staff. It was lovely to see so many come out to support us.”

The event included education from Dermologica skin care and featured demonstrations of several products and new service offerings. Guests enjoyed music, libations as well as hors d’oeuvres.

Julie and her staff are excited about the future of the salon. Julie is a London native who has lived in South Florida for more than a decade and brings 20 years of industry experience to Zuka. As an experienced manager with a close-knit team of professionals, the future is bright. Julie and her staff are committed to providing clients with the finest services available, and have big plans for growth.

To achieve their goals, the services being offered have expanded significantly. The new Skin Care Center offers the latest in restorative and anti-aging skin care, including Infusion Vitamin Therapy, Vampire Facial, Depigmentation Treatment, Dermapen, Medical Grade Peels, Permanent Makeup, Microblading, and much more.

In taking over the salon, Julie felt that it was important to recast not just the management and operational aspects of the business, but to rebrand itself as well. As such, the salon now sports a new image, brand, and website.

About Zuka Beauty

Zuka Beauty has a team of leading hair, skin and nail professionals that have many years of experience. The boutique salon specializes in hair color, haircuts, styles, keratin treatments, make-up, bridal hair, nails, body waxing, facials, and permanent make-up. They only use the finest products to create outstanding services that get results. 15400 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 105 Aventura, FL 33160. Phone 305.940.3220 http://www.zukabeauty.com

