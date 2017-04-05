Atlantic®, the leader in lightweight and affordable luggage, today, announced the addition of new print options to its Designer Series in collaboration with renowned artists – Kris Ruff and Bella Caronia - at the 2017 Travel Goods Association (TGA) Show in Las Vegas. The popular collaboration is back with a fresh take, featuring new, unique patterns and designs for those looking to make a statement with their luggage. The 10 new fashions will be available in solid colored exteriors with designer lining, as well as exterior designs. The Designer Series will be featured on Atlantic Ultra® LITE Softside and Hardside luggage.

“The success of our first Designer Series showed that travelers today are looking for ways to express their individual style, right down to the unique designs and colors on their luggage,” said Ofelia Silva, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Travelpro®, which owns Atlantic Luggage. “Our continued collaboration between our in-house design team and Ruff and Caronia allows us to offer consumers a wide variety of fashionable designs, while still providing the value-added features expected from Atlantic luggage.”

A life-long love of pattern, color and interior design led Kris Ruff into surface design. She is influenced by the clean graphics and saturated hues of Scandinavian design and finds inspiration in nature and on her travels. Her bold colors and lively line work make the Kris Ruff brand contemporary and energetic.

Truly one of a kind, the Kris Ruff Collection features a geometric print that seamlessly incorporates bold colors and clean lines. The print options will be available in solid Azure Blue and Rose Fuchsia with the designer lining; exterior designs include Watercolor Berry and Watercolor Blue.

Bella Caronia is a lifestyle brand for those who love nature, color and style. With a background in fashion, designer Amanda Caronia has a unique eye for creating prints from her hand paintings and drawings. Her modern-meets-vintage look brings color and style to your every day.

The Bella Caronia Collection incorporates a timeless and colorful motif, inspired by nature, with two unique design variations. The print options will be available in Teal Green and Iris Blue with the designer lining; exterior designs include Lulu Navy, Lulu Green, Surf Purple and Surf Blue.

