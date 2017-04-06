Crossroads Centre Antigua, leadership transition in process

The past two years have seen significant growth and energy at Crossroads Centre Antigua. In January 2015, the Crossroads Centre Antigua board of directors hired Denise Bertin-Epp as CEO to re-energize operations and rebrand the facility as an international center of excellence, rooted in the Twelve Step philosophy.

The facility has grown positively under Denise’s leadership and has attained a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, implementation of Sigmund Software’s electronic health record system, expanded clinical programming and world-renowned personnel, a rebranded website and a significant increase in admissions.

The Crossroads Centre Antigua board of directors, trustees and staff would like to thank Bertin-Epp for the excellent leadership and improvement efforts she has brought to the organization. Bertin-Epp will assist as needed in a consultant capacity for several months.

Crossroads Centre Antigua is delighted to announce that Nicos Peraticos, who has been a Crossroads Centre Antigua trustee for 12 years, was appointed CEO on April 3. Peraticos has been involved with the recovery process for over 25 years and comes from a business and management background.

“Crossroads has treated hundreds of people over the last 19 years and saved many lives,” Peraticos said. “I plan to continue the good work with the help of our excellent staff and the support of our trustees. I wish Denise all the best for the future, she has been a force for good at Crossroads and leaves us with an improved centre.”

Crossroads Centre Antigua was founded by guitar legend Eric Clapton in 1998 and serves as an international residential program for the treatment of addiction. Clapton’s vision was to create a treatment center that offered the highest caliber of care, helping individuals and their families begin a journey through a process of education and treatment. Clapton continues his involvement at Crossroads Centre Antigua by serving as chairman of the board of trustees.

Crossroads Centre Antigua offers a structured model for recovery that is founded on the Twelve Steps, along with evidence-proven medical and clinical methodologies—emphasizing a holistic approach that addresses and promotes physical, emotional and spiritual health.

To learn more about Crossroads Centre Antigua, please visit crossroadsantigua.org or call (800) 783-9631.