Uplogix, the most evolved out-of-band solution on the market, announced today that Sugar Foods Corporation has chosen the Uplogix platform to replace legacy console servers for managing their IT network spanning locations across North America.

“The functionality we get with Uplogix goes far beyond what we were used to with our previous console server solution,” said Lewis Benton, IT Infrastructure Manager, of Sugar Foods Corporation. “The functionality for device recovery and secure access helps increase uptime, while the modular format gives us greater flexibility to deploy one platform with the specific connectivity options we need at each location.”

Sugar Foods Corporation has over 800 employees at five locations across the US and Mexico and a portfolio of popular brands and products including sugars, stuffings, snacks and more. Their market penetration is massive — every second, 1,000 people consume a product made by Sugar Foods Corporation.

In situations where a device in the Sugar Foods Corporation network needs to be replaced, Uplogix has bare metal restore capabilities that make bringing a replacement device online as simple as swapping cables. The new device is identified and has the defined OS and configuration installed automatically by Uplogix.

Another big improvement over Sugar Foods Corporation’s prior out-of-band solution is the Uplogix Control Center, a centralized point of control for their entire Uplogix deployment. IT administrators receive real-time data to manage, con­figure and control all network devices connected to Uplogix appliances.

“The network for a manufacturer like Sugar Foods Corporation is critical to operations,” said Lisa Frankovitch, Uplogix CEO. “Our experience enabling network resiliency and automation for federal and financial networks is directly applicable to their operations. We’re very excited to add Sugar Foods Corporation to our growing list of customers deploying the next generation of console servers.”

Uplogix was designed as a modular platform, offering Sugar Foods Corporation the flexibility to add console or Ethernet ports. An option slot also gives them the ability to choose the most convenient out-of-band method—anything from a cellular modem to a POTS line, a fiber card or other more.

Under normal circumstances, Uplogix integrates with Sugar Foods Corporation’s multi-factor authentication mechanism, TACACS. Should connectivity be lost, Uplogix can failover to other AAA servers before falling back on cached authentication data to maintain authorized access. Also, Uplogix is a secure, closed appliance. The underlying Linux OS does not have root access, which eliminates threat vectors possible with traditional console servers.

About Sugar Foods Corporation

Sugar Foods Corporation is a multinational food products company servicing all segments of the marketplace—foodservice, cash and carry, retail, specialty and international markets. Our products cover a broad range of consumer known brands to mainstream commodity items. We are proud of the fact that over 1,000 times a second someone in the US consumes a product that we make. For more information, visit http://www.sugarfoods.com.

About Uplogix

Uplogix provides the first fully integrated local management solution. Our co-located management appliances automate routine administration, maintenance and recovery tasks—securely and regardless of network availability. In comparison, traditional network and systems management depends on the network, uses multiple tools, and remains labor intensive. Uplogix puts the power of your most trusted IT administrator everywhere, all the time.

Uplogix is privately held and headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.uplogix.com.