Elvis Toast With Candied Bacon Voted Best B&B Breakfast

Best B&B Breakfast in the US -- the Elvis Toast with Candied Bacon from the Chestnut Street Inn in Sheffield, Illinois Breakfast is a signature amenity of B&Bs and the Best B&B Breakfast Tournament is a great way to showcase these creative and mouthwatering dishes.

Fans of BedandBreakfast.com®, the world's largest B&B travel site, have spoken, selecting the Elvis Toast with Candied Bacon as the Best B&B Breakfast in the United States. The winning breakfast is a creation of Chestnut Street Inn in Sheffield, Ill. A close favorite, the Potato, Ham and Cheddar Waffle by Aldrich Guest House in Galena, Ill. came in second in the sixth-annual Best B&B Breakfast Tournament.

Rounding out the four finalists are Montana Morning, a trout cake with poached egg from Good Medicine Lodge in Whitefish, Mont., and Ham and Cheese Soufflé Roll of Miss Spenser’s of Longview Farms in New Virginia, Iowa.

“We used to live in Las Vegas, and of course, Elvis was King of the Strip, so we thought we’d play on his favorite food – a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich,” said Monika Sudakov, innkeeper of Chestnut Street Inn. “It’s literally the King of Breakfasts.”

This year’s winning recipes continued a several-year stretch during which French Toast won top honors. Last year, Bananas Foster-Style Banana-Pecan Stuffed French Toast by Weller Haus Bed, Breakfast and Event Center in Bellevue, Kentucky, took first place.

BedandBreakfast.com’s Best B&B Breakfast Tournament contest is a bracket much like the college basketball championship finals, with BedandBreakfast.com’s Facebook fans voting on their favorites among 16 finalists.

“Breakfast is a signature amenity of B&Bs, and the Best B&B Breakfast Tournament is a great way to showcase these creative and mouthwatering dishes,” said Lisa Westlake Chen, general manager of BedandBreakfast.com. “We had more entries from B&Bs and more votes from our Facebook fans than ever, with the final vote coming down between savory and sweet.”

The 16 breakfast finalists were chosen based on recipe creativity, uniqueness and appeal by guest judges including Anne Banas, editor for BBC Travel; Sarah Martens, associate digital food editor, BHG.com, and Jessica Dupuy, cookbook author and writer.

Click here for photos and recipes for the top 16 BedandBreakfast.com 2017 Breakfast Tournament contenders.

