Coral Crater Adventure Park provides a fresh lineup of activities in Hawaii, enhancing recreation opportunities for residents and visitors alike in a safe, convenient location.

Coral Crater Adventure Park, Hawaii’s only full-service outdoor recreation destination, recently opened on the Island of Oahu, offering a range of new family-friendly, group and individual activities just a half-hour from Waikiki and a short drive from the Ko Olina Resort area.

This 35-acre park in Kalaeloa opened in January 2017, transforming a former U.S. Navy coral quarry into two multi-use areas: A 10-acre crater for adventure activities and a 6,000-square-foot lawn, observation deck and landscaped picnic area that is open to the public with no entry fee. Barbeque grills, imu (underground oven) pits and full-service supplies are available for private luaus and events, and are ideal for team-building meetings, celebrations and family gatherings.

“Adventure parks are rapidly becoming one of the most popular outdoor activity experiences in the U.S., and for good reason – they are extremely fun and offer something for everyone,” said James Owen, CEO and owner of Coral Crater, LLC, which operates the park. “Coral Crater Adventure Park provides a fresh lineup of activities in Hawaii, enhancing recreation opportunities for residents and visitors alike in a safe, convenient location.”

The crater activity area offers a range of aerial and terrestrial forest adventures (275-pound limit per person):



ATV tour on 1 mile of off-road terrain

Aerial adventure tower

50-foot freefall experience

Climbing and rappelling wall

50-foot giant tandem King Swing

6-line zipline course (for ages 6 and up; includes tandem and nighttime experiences)

Electric mountain bike tour

Zombie Apocalypse tactical live-action laser tag

The state-of-the-art park was developed over the past 4 years after Owen, who has more than a decade of experience in the state’s visitor industry, recognized a need to expand recreation offerings on Oahu. It was designed and built by the nation’s top engineers and contractors in the adventure park industry, and the park’s approximately 30 staff are specially trained to ensure a safe and fun experience for guests of all ages and experience levels.

The park is also designed to reduce environmental and community impact, with solar power; seabird-friendly lighting; extensive recycling and composting measures; gray-water recycling and bio-friendly cleaning materials.

Activities are available in packages or ala carte, with convenient add-on services, like lockers and round-trip shuttle transportation from Waikiki. Packages start at $99.99 for the Island Ninja Combo Adventure, which includes the Aerial Adventure Tower, King Swing, Freefall and Climbing Wall experiences, and ala carte prices start at $19.99. The activity crater and picnic areas may be reserved for events and a selection of team-building opportunities. All essential safety and rental gear, including helmets and harnesses, are included with entry. Member, Hawaii resident and military discounts are available.

“The park is designed so that it can accommodate several hundred people a day but never feels crowded,” Owen said. “Guests really get to spread out and enjoy activities without waiting in long lines.”

Coral Crater Adventure Park is located at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Enterprise Street at 91-1780 Midway Road in West Oahu, with a large bus-accessible free parking area. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reservations are encouraged by visiting http://www.coralcrater.com or calling (808) 626-5773.

Coral Crater Adventure Park is Hawaii’s only full-service outdoor recreation destination. Opened in 2017, this 35-acre state-of-the-art park is located just a half-hour from Waikiki on the Island of Oahu, and features a

10-acre activity crater with a 6,000-square-foot picnic and barbeque area. From ATV tours to ziplines and live-action laser tag, Coral Crater offers thrills for everyone. For more, visit http://www.coralcrater.com.

