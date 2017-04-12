GOintegro, the leading Employee Engagement platform in Latin America. “Latin American companies must change their approach towards Employee Engagement, and Human Resources leaders need to work with all areas of the organization to improve engagement levels across the board" says GOintegro CEO & Cofounder, German Dyzenchauz

GOintegro, Latin America’s leading employee engagement platform, has published the results of its 1st Latin American Employee Engagement Survey, which shows attractive opportunities for growth and development of Employee Engagement strategies.

According to the survey results, most Latin American companies sense the need and importance of a powerful engagement strategy, but the amount of companies that actually have a strategy implemented is scarce.

“Latin American companies must change their approach towards Employee Engagement, and Human Resources leaders need to work with all areas of the organization to improve engagement levels across the board. Well-known global firms like Cisco, Sony and Brazilian mining giant Vale understand the issue is of utmost importance to the business, and have created the role of Chief Employee Engagement Officer, which leverages social/digital technologies and big data to achieve results that are unattainable under the current conditions”, says GOintegro CEO & Cofounder German Dyzenchauz.

Key survey findings include:



While almost 70% of survey participants said Employee Engagement is highly or extremely important to their company’s leaders, 60% lack a formal strategy on the subject.

Almost 60% of surveyed companies lack a role specifically dedicated to improve employees’ engagement levels.

In spite of this, 42% plan to considerably increase resources to strengthen employees’ commitment during 2017.

In addition to these findings, GOintegro’s first Latin American Employee Engagement Survey report shows the initiatives HR leaders are using to engage the workforce in today’s highly competitive and volatile business environment.

The report also covers how Latin American business leaders’ perceptions facilitate or hinder the execution of employee engagement strategies and tactics, while another area of analysis is how LatAm companies measure employee engagement, in terms of frequency and KPIs, in addition to examining how their satisfaction levels correlate to the input of external consultants or technology providers.

As LatAm HR leaders venture into uncharted waters in their mission to connect with the people that make the organization, GOintegro’s survey report aims to provide a fresh benchmark to understand the present and future of employee engagement management in Latin America.

“Today’s demographic changes, digital technologies and highly disruptive innovations are redefining the company-employee relationship. This new business ecosystem requires new roles, innovation and an all-around new approach to better connect with employees”, says German Dyzenchauz.

“Here at GOintegro, we hope this report helps Latin American HR leaders create a much-needed sense of urgency in order to make the key changes required to engage the workforce in today’s business climate”, he adds.

The survey results are available in a free report. [Please click here If you wish to receive the document in PDF version ]

