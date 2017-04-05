CPAmerica has grown to a status of a major accounting organization,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica. “This growth is thanks to our member firms and their dedication to improving through sharing.

CPAmerica International has been a member of Crowe Horwath International since 1998. The power of their combined revenues continues their top-10 largest U.S. and worldwide accounting organization status, according to International Accounting Bulletin’s (IAB) 2016 World and U.S. Survey figures and the 2016 Wolters Kluwer Public Accounting Report.

Together, the combined annual revenue of CPAmerica and Crowe Horwath International firms is $3.7

billion. In the U.S., CPAmerica is made up of 75 firms and 170 firms in CPAConnect with more than 950 partners and more than 2,500 professionals, representing annual revenues in excess of $900 million, an increase of 6.6 percent over last year.

About CPAmerica International:

CPAmerica International is an accounting association of independent CPA firms that provides practice management support, continuing education, marketing, online services and other programs for the improvement of its member firms. As a member of Crowe Horwath International, the association expands to more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 international countries, ranks in the Top 10 accounting networks worldwide and in North America, and has a combined firm revenue of more than $3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica on LinkedIn and Twitter.